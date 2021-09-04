Faribault posted its best record on the gridiron in six years when it went 5-2 in 2020. Only a limited number of attendees could see the Falcons' upward climb in person due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The winning brand of football continued in Friday's season opener. This time, players and coaches could bathe in the cheers of hundreds of green clad faithful. They witnessed Faribault's 50-12 thrashing of Albert Lea.
"It was just great to be back in a stadium with people," said one of five team captains, senior lineman Tim Neirby. "We had more people in the student section than we had in the entire crowd last year."
The Falcons wasted no time giving them a show.
Less than two minutes came off the clock before senior running back Matthias Lenway cashed in a 33-yard rushing touchdown.
A three-and-out by the Falcon defense let the quick strike offense get back on the field in a hurry.
"The kids came out and played hard and they played with a lot of energy," Faribault coach Ned Louis said. "We executed. Offensively, it starts up front and we were moving people around. We've got some guys who can make plays. That's what it's all about. We can be an explosive team, and it showed in that first quarter. Our defense gave us great field position the whole first half."
Lenway found pay dirt again, this time on a 42-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Hunter Nelson to bump the lead to 16-0 with 6 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
That was just the beginning for Nelson, whose stat line in the first half (and game) finished at 10-for-14 passing with 250 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Multiple incompletions still found the hands of one of five pass catchers he found on the night.
"We set (the tone) right from the get go, asserting our dominance, I guess you could say," Nelson said. "We had some good runs, had some good key screens out there. Receivers ran hard, running backs ran hard. It was good."
The Falcons racked up yards both after catch and after contact throughout the night. None did it better than Jordan Klecker, who padded the lead with a 72-yard touchdown reception.
Senior running back Elijah Hammonds joined the fun with a 23-yard touchdown rush. Still in the first quarter, Nelson feathered a deep ball on a post route to senior Isaac Mata for a 48-yard touchdown.
The brand new video scoreboard at Bruce Smith Field flashed 36-0 in favor of the home team after just 12 minutes of play.
Faribault stuck with its first-teamers for the second quarter. Nelson displayed chemistry with his veteran receiving corps. Senior AJ Worrall cashed in for touchdown grabs of 14 and 31 yards to pad the lead to 50-0 at halftime.
Faribault converted two-point conversions on its first two touchdowns and senior Eddie Solis made four of five extra-point kicks.
The start to the second half was delayed by approximately five minutes due to several sprinklers on the field turning on shortly before play was set to resume.
The same sprinklers inadvertently turned on again with under three minutes to play in the game, causing another slightly shorter delay.
The Falcons eased off the accelerator in a second half sped up by a 35-point mercy rule running clock. Their reserves helped chew up clock by gaining at least one first down on each drive.
Faribault outgained Albert Lea 521-200 for the game and 430-44 in the first half. The Tigers had five yards of offense until connecting for their longest play of the game, a 39-yard pass play, on the final drive of the first quarter.
Lenway compiled 55 yards on six carries. So did Nelson on seven carries. Junior George Soto led the way in the second half with seven carries for 50 yards.
Hammonds had 42 yards on two carries and backup sophomore quarterback D'Shaun Davis rushed five times for 28 yards.
Klecker led all receivers with 89 yards on three catches. Worrall had 57 yards on three catches followed by 50 on two by Mata.
Neirby led the defense with five tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks. He helped keep Nelson clean on offense.
"I thought Hunt did a great job of both game managing and throwing exactly when we needed to," Neirby said. "We were in a spot where everyone was on and we could try just about anything we wanted."
Sophomore defensive back J.T. Hausen added four tackles.
The Falcons are on the road three of the next four weeks, including next week with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Byron.
New scoreboard debuts at Bruce Smith Field
A pair of longtime Faribault Falcons supporters were posthumously honored at Friday's football game.
Prior to kickoff, a brief memorial was read over the PA system leading up to a moment of silence in honor of Bruce Krinke. Krinke died Sept. 1 at the age of 78.
Krinke was active in the community in an array of roles, including with Falcon athletics as the boys basketball public address announcer for 30 years and football scoreboard operator for 15 years.
At halftime, another Faribault booster, Dave Jackson, was remembered. After Jackson died at the age of 70 in 2017, approximately $180,000 from his estate was donated to the athletic department with a designation for it to be used toward new video scoreboards at the high school's Nomeland Gymnasium and Bruce Smith Field, which houses Faribault and Bethlehem Academy football and track and field.
The Nomeland Gymnasium video board debuted in 2018 and the Bruce Smith field video board debuted Friday.
Local companies Daiken, Faribault Transportation, Harry Brown's Family Automotive, Metcon and Reliance Bank, as well as the Faribault Booster Club, were also recognized for their contributions toward the video board projects.
Faribault football head coach Ned Louis reflected on his memories of Krinke and Jackson.
"They're huge supporters of Faribault athletics," Louis said. "Not just football, but all sports. You would find Dave and Bruce at every game, every year. It didn't matter what sport. Just two unbelievable people. Two guys who gave back."