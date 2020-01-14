The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team showed a lot of promise in a one-point loss to the NRHEG Panthers on Friday evening. Although it was a loss, it was the team’s best game of the year and had the Cardinals feeling optimistic heading into Monday evening’s home game against Pine Island.
Unfortunately, the second group of Panthers presented more of a challenge and ended up routing the Cards by a score of 73-35.
The Cards were without one of their key players, Jack Jandro, as they found out before the game that Jandro would be out for at least two weeks with a radial head fracture. Jandro’s absence was certainly felt Monday evening, particularly on the offensive end, as the Cardinals struggled to score points and also committed far too many turnovers.
“After we took a big step forward in our last game we took a big step back in this one,” Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. “We found out before the game that we’d be without (Jack) Jandro for two weeks, but on a positive note Bo Dienst is continuing to step up and show that he is a leader. I’m looking forward to seeing how he continues to develop.”
Dienst had five points for BA but has been trending in the right direction lately, and Hager indicated the team will rely on him to pick up some of the slack while Jandro recovers.
The Cards will also continue to rely on JJ Malecha, who led the team on Monday evening with nine points and seven rebounds. Charlie King also had another strong game with nine points, while Kade Robb chipped in four.
But the Bethlehem Academy defense struggled to contain a multitude of Pine Island players, especially Carter O’Reilly, who led the Panthers with 24 points. Will Warnecke also shot the ball well, finishing with 12 points, while Connor Bailey and Caleb Henderson each scored 11 for the Panthers.
Despite the fact they have a dozen games under their belts, the battle-weary Cards are still searching for their first win of the season, and they’ll have their work cut out for them later in the week with a road game against St. Clair on Thursday evening followed by a home game against WEM on Friday.
The Cyclones (8-4) are currently riding a four-game winning streak, while the Buccaneers (11-1) are the No. 5-ranked team in Class A.
If the Cards hope to pull off an upset or two, they’ll need to take better care of the ball, and will most likely need a number of other things to break in their favor, especially with Jandro unavailable.