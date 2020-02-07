The Faribault boys hockey team got off to a bit of a sluggish start in Thursday night’s home game against Red Wing. The Wingers, who came into the game having won just six games this season, were the first to score, although it took them nearly 13 minutes to do so.
When Red Wing added a second goal just after the 15-minute mark to take a 2-0 lead, the Falcons didn’t let their frustrations get to them. Instead, they stayed calm and believed that they’d find a way to rally.
Faribault did rally, although it was a slow burn. In the end, the Falcons scored four of the final five goals in the game to pull out a 5-3 win.
One of the more noticeable aspects of the game was how each team played. The Wingers played aggressively, but their style of play hurt them more than it helped, as they finished with 28 penalty minutes on 10 infractions.
The Falcons, meanwhile, were calmer and more composed throughout, even in situations when it would have been easy to pick a fight with the Wingers. As a result, Faribault finished with just eight penalty minutes on four infractions.
“We played with good discipline tonight,” Faribault coach Dean Weasler said. “The other team was kind of cheap and they were getting after us a little bit past the rules, and we definitely kept our composure and took advantage of that in the power play.”
After Noah Murphy opened the scoring with about a minute remaining in the first period, Blake Vinar capitalized on a Red Wing penalty by scoring a power play goal about 10 minutes into the second period, with assists from Zach Siegert and Leighton Weasler.
Vinar’s goal tied the game, and Siegert added an unassisted goal with just 1:12 remaining in the second period to give the Falcons their first lead of the game, but Red Wing answered back in the first few minutes of the third period to even the score once again.
But the Falcons stayed cool and went ahead for good about midway through the final period on a goal from Luke Vinar, with assists by Murphy and Grady Goodwin.
Murphy scored his second goal — and the team’s fifth — by capitalizing on another power play situation late in the third period to give the Falcons some breathing room.
“I’m proud of the composure of our team and the character of this team to battle through,” Weasler said. “We weren’t worried about what the refs did or didn’t call. We just played hard and went to the net and protected ourselves and played our game, so that was really good to see. It's awesome to have such a disciplined team on the ice.”
Afterwards, Weasler and the team awarded Murphy with the signature victory belt, in large part due to the two goals and one assist he had in the game.
“Noah worked very hard every night,” Weasler said. “He works as hard as he can and makes plays, and he definitely deserved it tonight.”
With the win, Faribault improved to 15-6-2 overall on the season and 8-4-2 in the Big 9, which moved them into a tie for fourth place in the conference standings with Mankato West.
The road ahead doesn’t get any easier, as the Falcons are set to play at Owatonna (16-5, 10-2 Big 9) on Monday. The Huskies are currently tied with Northfield for second place in the conference standings, trailing only Rochester Century.
With the Owatonna game looming, Weasler said the Falcons just need to focus on the basics.
“We can’t overthink it. We just need to play simple hockey,” Weasler said. “Owatonna is obviously a big school with a lot of great athletes, but we face a lot of teams from both A and AA that have deep and talented rosters. Our guys play with a lot of heart, and so we just have to play the game the right way and do the little things right and we’ll see what happens. We just have to take advantage of our opportunities as we get them.”