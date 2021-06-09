The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys and girls track and field teams are going to be plenty busy on Thursday afternoon at Triton High School for the second day of the Section 1A championships.
At the first day of the meet Tuesday in Triton, the Knights qualified Josh Schmidt in the 100-meter dash, Hayley Lentsch in the 200 and 400, Rachel Nesseth in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and the girls 400 relay team of Nesseth, Lentsch, Stella Rechtzigel and Vanessa Schmidt.
Laden Nerison also won the triple jump competition Tuesday to secure a spot in the Class A state championships.
Nerison leapt to a distance of 42 feet, 5.50 inches to narrowly top Lanesboro/Fillmore Central's Ben Snyder by a quarter of an inch. Both qualified for state as the two two finishers in the event, with Nerison having more than a foot of cushion on his spot in state.
Josh Schmidt snagged sixth place in the prelims for the 100 in 11.45 seconds. He either needs to finish in the top two of Thursday's finals or match the automatic qualifying standard of 11.29, which four runners did in Tuesday's prelims.
Lentsch qualified seventh in the 200 and sixth in the 400, with her 200 time of 26.97 about a second off the standard of 25.94, and her 400 time of 1:03.27 about four and a half seconds away. Nesseth finished sixth in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, with her time of 47.64 in the 300 just off the qualifying standard of 46.45 and about two-tenths of a second off the second-fastest time of the afternoon.
The 400 relay, meanwhile, finished sixth with a time of 52.85, which is about two seconds off the standard time (50.75), but about half a second away from first-place GMLOKS (51.26) and second-place Rochester Lourdes (51.36).
Radatz, Caron move on
Bethlehem Academy senior Brianna Radatz and Isaac Caron both claimed fourth place in hurdle events Tuesday afternoon to advance to Thursday's finals.
Caron sped to fourth in the 300 hurdles in a time of 42.73 seconds. He's about two seconds off the second-fastest time of the day from Owen Petersohn (40.79).
Radatz, meanwhile, claimed fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.85 seconds. She's a little more than a second off the qualifying standard (15.60) and less than a second away from the second-fastest time from La Crescent-Hokah's Emmarie Byom (15.92).
Radatz is also scheduled to compete in the triple jump Thursday, while Caron is competing in the long jump.