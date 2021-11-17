The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team enjoyed a healthy presence throughout the Gopher Conference all-conference teams, headlined by Gopher Conference Player of the Year Mia Potter.
Potter, a senior, stepped into the role of libero for the first time this season for the Cardinals and helped the team reach the Class A state tournament, where it finished third. Potter also recorded her 1,000th career dig this season.
Potter was also joined on the seven-player first all-conference team by junior teammate Kate Trump, who's listed as an outside hitter but also provided Potter with plenty of defensive support on the back row.
Also receiving conference recognition for Bethlehem Academy was senior Ellie Cohen, who landed on the second team. Cohen was also named to the Class A all-state team for her work as an outside hitter.
On the third team, the Cardinals were represented by junior setter Reagan Kangas, who surpassed the 1,000 career assist mark earlier this season.
Junior middle hitter Lindsay Hanson also landed an all-conference honorable mention for the Cardinals, while senior Jennifer Robert received a Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award.
Off the court, Bethlehem Academy was also recognized with a Gold Academic Team Award for maintaining a team-wide grade-point average of at least 3.75 throughout the season.
Kenyon-Wanamingo
The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team also hauled in a handful of postseason honors.
That starts with junior Tessa Erlandson, who was one of seven players named to the Gopher Conference’s first team. This season, Erlandson racked up 215 kills for an average of 2.6 kills a set. She also notched a team-high 345 digs, good for an average of 4.2 a set, in addition to three solo blocks, 12 block assists and 19 aces.
Landing on the second team in the Gopher Conference was senior Leah Berg. Berg racked up 230 kills and a hitting percentage of .256, both of which were team highs. Defensively, she also added nine solo blocks and 64 block assists, plus 53 digs and 12 aces.
The Knights were represented on the Gopher Conference third team by junior Josi Quam. Quam handled a variety of roles this season, which helped her rack up a team-high 430 assists along with 117 kills. She also placed a team-high 50 aces in 77 sets played, while also picking up 221 digs, five solo blocks and 18 block assists.
Senior middle hitter Stella Rechtzigel was also named an all-conference honorable mention. Rechtzigel was a defensive force at the net with 21 solo blocks and 77 block assists, both of which led Kenyon-Wanamingo. She also racked up 41 aces, tallied 60 digs and slammed 122 kills.
Additionally, senior Arin Kyllo earned a Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award.
Off the court, the Knights were also recognized with a Gold Academic Team Award for maintaining a team-wide GPA of at least 3.75 throughout the season.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
The Buccaneers were represented on every level of the Gopher Conference all-conference teams, starting with senior middle hitter Alex Heuss on the first team.
Heuss took on a much larger offensive role this season for WEM and responded by leading the team with 294 kills with a team-high .219 hitting percentage. She also racked up 19 solo blocks and 16 block assists.
Those block totals were only topped by senior middle hitter Riley Sammon, who earned a spot on the all-conference second team. Sammon led the Buccaneers with 21 solo blocks and 31 block assists, in addition to her 249 kills.
WEM also picked up honors for its two young outside hitters, with sophomore Claire Bohlen landing on the third team and sophomore Josie Volkmann picking up an honorable mention.
Bohlen finished with 182 kills and 33 aces, while also dropping back to pick up 356 digs defensively.
It was a similar role for Volkmann, who finished with 100 kills and a team-high 45 aces to go along with 444 digs.
Senior Grace Petersen was also honored with the Gopher Sportsmanship Award. The Buccaneers were also recognized for their academic prowess with the Gold Academic Team Award for maintaining a team-wide GPA of at least 3.75 throughout the season.