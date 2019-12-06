MEDFORD — Despite taking the mat without one of its two state-title contenders, the Medford wrestling team pulled away for a 42-18 victory over USC in a Gopher Conference showdown at the MHS gymnasium.
With the Rebels unable to fill the 138 and 145-pound positions and both teams electing to skip 106 and 195, the dual featured just 10 matches. Accumulating 13 bonus points along the way, the Tigers finished 6-4 in those head-to-head bouts with Derek Bartosch, Tate Hermes, Josiah Hedensten, Brennon Hoffman and Gavin Hermes each winning by fall.
Tommy Elwood got things started for Medford with a hard-fought 3-1 decision over Byron Getchell before USC’s No. 5-ranked 120-pounder, Bryce Sonnek, defeated No. 6-ranked Alex Helgeson in overtime, 5-3.
Despite the loss, Helgeson — who is registered at 113 pounds — likely won’t budge when the next Class A poll is released on Dec. 19 as he gave up several pounds to the talented USC junior and pushed him to the brink.
With the match tied 3-3, the teams traded pins at the next two weights (126 and 132) before the Tigers seized full control of the scoreboard with consecutive forfeit victories at 138 (Chris Gonzalez) and 145 (Charley Elwood) and a major decision by Tate Hermes at 152.
Medford lost at 160 but took three of the final four matches by fall to solidify the final score.
The state’s No. 1-ranked 152-pounder, Willie VonRuden, did not take the mat and will miss the next three weeks with an injury.
MEDFORD 42, USC 18
113 Tommy Elwood (M) 3-1 dec Byron Getchell; 120 Bryce Sonnek (USC) dec. Alex Helgeson 5-3 OT; 126 Derek Bartosch (M) fall over AJ Baumgartner :40; 132 Ethan Elvebak (USC) fall over Kael Neumann 5:06; 138 Chris Gonzalez (M) wins by forfeit; 145 Charley Elwood (M) wins by forfeit; 152 Tate Hermes (M) 9-1 MD over Konnor Harpestad; 160 Micah Hamson (USC) fall Dylan Heiderscheidt 4:42; 170 Josiah Hedensten (M) fall over Matt Beyer 1:41; 182 Jacob Billings (USC) 6-1 dec. Zach Wetmore; 220 Brennon Hoffman (M) fall over Collin VanCleave :49; 285 Gavin Hermes (M) fall Connor Ehlert 2:47