In pockets of Monday's 54-43 loss against Albert Lea, Faribault girls basketball coach Patrick Garcia saw what his team can become.
The Falcons were efficient and prolific from behind the arc with their eight made 3-pointers. They locked down the Tigers for long stretches of the game, including allowing only one point in the final six minutes to trim what was a 20-point deficit to only 10 points with 3 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.
"Once we started being more aggressive and getting over that mental hump of being tired," Garcia said. "Once we started hitting a couple shots and getting some stops on the defensive end, that's when we get that spark and when we get that fire ignited. That's how we should close games."
Garcia also observed areas Faribault can improve. After senior Kylie Petricka's layup cut the deficit to 10 with just over three minutes left, the Falcons (0-10) were unable to score the rest of the way. After the two teams traded baskets in the first few minutes of the game, the Tigers (3-11) piled up 14 consecutive points to turn what was an 8-8 tie into a 22-8 lead.
Part of that was the fact Monday night was Faribault's only second game back from a two-week pause on all team activities.
"The toughest thing is when you take a break from the gym," Garcia said. "The only way you can get in basketball shape is by playing basketball."
That's why some aspects of Monday's loss were so encouraging. Even after being locked out of the gym for two weeks, Faribault was confident and successful from behind the arc. Sophomore Evy Vettrus and Petricka both drilled 3-pointers in the first three and a half minutes of the game, and Vettrus ultimately finished with a team-high 14 points thanks to four 3-pointers.
Petricka, meanwhile, scored 13 points with a pair of 3-pointers, and senior Ellie Hunt, junior Olivia Bauer and freshman Hailey Reuvers all hit a 3-pointer as well.
"With shooting, especially from 3-point range, that's something we want to continue to improve on, especially after taking those two weeks off," Garcia said.
Petricka also added six rebonds and three assists, while spending the entire game chasing around Albert Lea star Taya Jeffrey, who scored her 1,000th career point Monday.
She did most of her damage in the first half, however, and was limited to only six points and one field goal in the second half, due largely to the comprehensive work of Petricka.
"She got voted as a captain and it's clear to see her teammates love her," Garcia said about Petricka. "She does all the things right. She cares for her teammates, she works extremely hard, she doesn't complain about anything. She knows that Taya Jeffrey is a great player, but she's going to try her best and work hard at it and box her out and run the floor. It's just great to see that from one of our seniors to show that to our underclassmen."