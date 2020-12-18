LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 1-26, 0-14 Gopher (8th).
FINAL GAME: 51-46 defeat against Kingsland in the Section 1A playoffs.
Bethlehem Academy boys basketball coach Melissa Hager is hoping the trials of last season turn into the groundwork for this year's step forward.
"We had a lot of kids that got playing time last year, so we're returning a bit more of an experienced group compared to last year's group," Hager said. "Last year's group, we only had one returning varsity player, whereas now most of my varsity players are returning and that really helps kind of pick up that intensity level."
JJ Malecha and Kade Robb, a pair of last season's most consistent offensive contributors, are back as seniors. Last year, Malecha averaged 8.6 points a game and Robb averaged a team-high 9.9 points a contest.
"JJ, how he's grown from an inside guy to more of an inside and outside guy and he's really improved his 3-point shots and then his footwork, too," Hager said.
"Kade, I'm really looking forward to see how he handles the ball and leads this year and sets the tone a little bit more," the third-year coach added.
Another one of last year's primary scoring threats, forward Justin Simones, has had a busy summer in the gym and should start this season as a consistent two-way player in the post.
Beyond those three, Hager said she's looking forward to the return of junior Brady Strodtman, who missed the bulk of last season with an injury he sustained during football season, while the senior trio of Elliot Smith, Bo Dienst and Riley Kangas are all poised to take steps forward this winter.
"Bo Dienst is always someone who was a consistent player last year, so to see him return to that consistency role," Hager said. "Elliot Smith is another one that I think will do a really nice job. He was really starting to get strong with his finishes at the end (of the season). We should have Riley Kangas back as well, and he's just another kid that works hard and ends up with the ball. He has a nose for the ball."
Sophomore Charlie King and Bradlee Sartor may also see time in the varsity rotation, Hager said, while sophomore Zach Donkers and freshman Aaron Huerta may be in line for their first extended varsity minutes.
"I really think if the boys can do what they're capable of, we have an opportunity to be more middle of the pack, whereas last year we were at the bottom of the conference," Hager said. "We're making some changes to get better now, but then also to get better long term so that we can build a program."