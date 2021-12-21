Game: Waseca (0-6) at Faribault (3-6), 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Faribault Ice Arena.
Recent results: The Falcons have lost three in a row, most recently in a 6-0 shutout loss against Albert Lea. The Bluejays lost their sixth straight to start the season last week in a 5-1 loss at New Ulm.
Last meeting: These two teams last met in the 2020 Section 1A quarterfinals, when Faribault notched a 2-1 double-overtime win at home.
1. Rediscovering the offense
In the three-game losing streak, Faribault has scored a combined one goal. That's after the Falcons racked up 10 goals in a win against Fairmont and produced three goals in an overtime win at Owatonna. When searching for a way for Faribault to start winning again, the solution has to start with forcing the puck into the back of the net. While the Falcons have been outshot in each of the last three games, that's not been a predictive stat for winning and losing. In two of Faribault's three wins, it was outshot.
Even the shot totals in the last three games — 28, 18, 24 — aren't terribly low, so the problem appears to be capitalizing on those shot attempts. Some of that is due to the goaltending Faribault has faced in those games. Northfield's Keaton Walock features the fourth-best save percentage in the state, while Albert Lea's Dakota Jahnke is at .905 and New Prague's Carter Puente is at .918. Faribault's opponent Thursday is Waseca's Eli Wetzel, who's sporting a save percentage of .861, so that should lead to some positive regression for Faribault.
2. Rebuilding the wall in front of goal
The other factor of Faribault's three-game skid has been a light uptick in goals and scoring chances allowed. Even at their best this season, the Falcons were still surrendering goals and allowing the opponent to spend the majority of the game in Faribault's defensive zone.
What led to the victories against Owatonna and Rochester Century, however, was an ability to stiffen defensively once the puck was in the zone, and the goaltending of senior Seamus O'Connor. In the win against Owatonna, Faribault didn't allow a goal on six power plays and O'Connor sprawled to make 27 saves off 29 shots. That's a dangerous line to walk, however, evident through the three-game losing streak.
While New Prague didn't score a power-play goal, it bombarded O'Connor with 39 shots. Northfield, meanwhile, finished 1-for-3 on the power play and loaded up with 32 shots, while Albert Lea converted on its only power play chance and finished with 36 shots.
The good news for Faribault is that Waseca hasn't shown the offensive prowess of those three teams. After emerging as one of the state's most high-scoring teams last year, the Bluejays have taken a step backward this winter with only nine goals in six games. A big part of that has been the absence of forward Kyle Ahlschlager, who last year racked up 31 goals and 26 assists in 20 games last year, but has yet to step foot on the ice this winter while recovering from an injury.
3. Tracking toward a 1st-round home game
A byproduct of Faribault's three-game losing streak is that it's record against Section 1A opponents is now 0-4. Thursday's game, then offers a chance for the Falcons to notch that first win against a section opponent.
In the 11-team section, one of the top three seeds and a first-round bye is likely out of reach for the Falcons, but the wins against Class AA programs Owatonna and Rochester Century have built the basis of a solid resume that might earn a first-round home game.
In the early going, Northfield, Albert Lea, New Prague and Rochester Lourdes appear the favorites to grab the top four seeds. After that, however, it's a bit more of a jumbled pack that includes Faribault, Red Wing, La Crescent/Hokah, Austin and potentially Waseca, if it can reverse its early-season slide and rediscover last year's scoring punch.
If that's the case, a head-to-head win against Waseca — and any other team in that bursting middle — helps Faribault strengthen its case to open the postseason at Faribault Ice Arena.