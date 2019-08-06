With the temperature soaring into the 90s, the Faribault Golden Eagle Wings senior slowpitch softball team attacked the Cannon Falls Boomers with sizzling bats and hot gloves. The Wings were victorious in both games of the double header, 19-10 and 11-8.
Those sparkling wins extended the Wings unbeaten streak to 11 games. With only one regular season game left, the proud Wings are guaranteed first place in the Southern Minnesota Senior Softball League, which also includes teams from Northfield (the Raiders) and Owatonna (the Silver Streaks).
The Wings overcame a couple of odd issues that could have curbed their momentum. That is, upon arriving at the Cannon Falls softball venue, Wings players found the porta-potty was homebase for the Cannon Falls Stingers, more commonly called wasps. One player found out the hard way and without going into unbecoming detail, he received three wasp stings to the body. Was this a clever trick by the Boomers or just the randomness of Mother Nature? We are still wondering.
Also, the Cannon Falls diamond is unfortunately adjacent to the city sewage treatment plant and the easterly breeze floats and lingers over the ball diamond. Get my drift? Somewhat distracting for the out-of-towners.
Game-saving catches were made by Wings players including Don Katra, Tom Schoenbauer, and Dave Deichelboher and Mary Richie through a blue-darter strike to home to nail a streaking Boomer at the plate, a rarity in senior softball. Pitcher Steve Bauer had several strikeouts to his credit and despite the heat, remarked that he was good to go for a third game if needed. I think he snuck back to the park later that day to throw a few more curveballs. According to Coach Barry Shaffer, “I give a lot of credit to the Boomers – they are a fun team to play… but even more fun to beat!” Barry likes to win.
The final regular season game is Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Alexander Park in Faribault. Both the Golden Eagle Talons and the Wings will be playing on adjacent diamonds against the Northfield Raiders. The following week, the four-town Senior League Tournament will be held in Faribault. No wasps are invited and we guarantee fresh air.