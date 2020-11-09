The Faribault volleyball team returned from a nearly three-week hiatus without much of a hiccup Friday night at Faribualt High School by sweeping visiting Austin (0-7).
The Falcons (2-2) cruised to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 victory thanks to a well-balanced attack with 10 kills from Payton Evenstad, nine kills via Meghan Swanson and eight kills each from Bennett Wolff and Olivia Bauer.
Evenstad also dished out 19 assists, while Wolff handed out 15 assists. Payton Ross finished with a team-high five aces.
Defensively, Hanna Cunniff sprawled for a team-high 14 digs, Evenstad added 12 digs, Ross notched nine digs, and Bauer and Clare Malecha both finished with seven digs apiece. At the net, Swanson soared for three blocks.
Faribault will next travel to play at Northfield (9-0) on Tuesday night.