The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team matched Cannon Falls point for point in the second half Friday night, but the Cards’ efforts weren’t enough to erase the Bombers’ 30-17 halftime lead, as Cannon Falls ended up winning pretty comfortably by a score of 48-36.
The Cardinals (2-7) were able to keep the Bombers at bay throughout the second half but were simply in too deep of a hole by halftime to ever seriously contend for the win.
Makayla Bowen was the top scorer for the Bombers (4-5) with 15 points, followed by Camryn Schroeder with nine and Jaci Winchell with eight. Winchell led the team with seven rebounds, while Belle Freeberg grabbed six, Charli Duden picked up five and Bowen finished with four.
Malia Hunt led Bethlehem Academy’s offense, as she turned in one of her best performances of the season with 15 points. Mercedes Huerta and Kate Trump continued to impress with nine points each, but only one other BA player scored any points, and that was Lindsay Hanson with three. The rest of the Cardinals’ offense was largely shut down by the Bombers.
Hanson led the team with six rebounds and three blocks, and Brooke Johnson also pulled in six rebounds, but turnovers were the Cardinals’ undoing, as they coughed up the ball 26 times in the game. In contrast, the Bombers had just nine turnovers in the game.
Next up for Bethlehem Academy is a home game against Hope Academy (0-8) on Thursday.