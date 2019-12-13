Faribault took on Simley in Inver Grove Heights on Thursday in a non-conference game and came away with a 4-2 victory, its fourth win in a row.
The Falcons (4-1) found themselves in a defensive struggle in the early portion of the game, as the score remained 0-0 after the first period of play. But Faribault got on the scoreboard at the 4:49 mark of the second period, thanks to a collaborative effort from Jordan Nawrocki, Kory Johnson and Brody Pavel.
“That was a great two-on-one play where they kind of swept right past the goalie, and then Jordan buried it on the backside going hard to the net, so that was good to see,” Faribault coach Dean Weasler said.
Faribault maintained a one-goal lead for most of the period, but Simley eventually evened the score thanks to a power play goal with 36 seconds left in the second period. The Falcons managed to regain the lead before the end of the period, with Blake Vinar scoring off an assist from Zach Siegert with only seven seconds left in the second frame.
The Spartans pulled even again at 2-2 with a goal with 3:56 left in the third, but again the Falcons again responded almost immediately when Zack Slinger found the net 27 seconds later off assists by Siegert and Lucas Linnemann.
Siegert scored an insurance goal for the Falcons on an empty net with 32 seconds left, and Faribault hung on for the 4-2 win.
Goalie Spencer Ell made 32 saves in net and the Falcons only took three penalties.
“Our guys are selling out on that and blocking shots and doing all the little things they need to do to be successful," Weasler said. "It’s really nice to see all the heart on this team. We’re not the largest team in the world; we’ve got 12 skaters and two goalies right now and they go out there and put it all on the line every night, so it’s really impressive to see the hard work out of the guys.”
After the game Weasler said the team awarded the belt to Vinar.
“Blake scored a goal for us but most importantly he blocked a few shots and made some really nice plays on the defensive end when we needed to get the puck out," Weasler said, "so we were really happy with his performance tonight.”