The Faribault girls tennis team wrapped up its season Tuesday night with its end of season awards ceremony.
The Falcons recognized their nine graduating seniors in Ashley Rost, Avery Han, Avery Rein, Bailey Peterson, Hilda Nunez, Kristy Paramo, Kylie Petricka, Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley, in addition to further recognizing Petricka, Peterson, McColley and freshman Hailey Reuvers, who were the team’s four captains this year.
Off the court, Faribault also received plenty of statewide and conference-wide recognition for its performance in the classroom.
Rost, Rein, Peterson, Paramo, Petricka, Starkson and McColley were all given the Big 9 Scholar Athlete Award for maintaining a grade point average of at least 3.65 this season.
The Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association also awarded the Individual Academic Award to Rost, Peterson, Paramo, Petricka, Starkson and McColley for keeping a GPA of at lease 3.75.
The Minneosta Tennis Coaches Association also gave Faribault a Team Academic Gold Award for producing a team-wide GPA of at least 3.75 this fall.
On the court, the Falcons named Petricka their most valuable player this season and Gracie Brazil their most improved player.
Lastly, Faribault announced Reuvers, Amairani Rosas and Linsday Rauenhorst will serve as captains for next season.