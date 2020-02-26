Arguments always rage about the toughest sections in the state and this year, Section 2A can make a case.
Four of the top 10-ranked teams reside in Section 2A, which is broken up into a north and south subsection. It’ll make for a difficult path for any team to reach the state tournament and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is among those teams seeking a route to the Class A state tournament.
The Buccaneers haven’t reached the state tournament since 2011. WEM fell 45-41 in double overtime to eventual Class 2A champion Perham in the semifinals that year. WEM later defeated Redwood Valley 67-64 for third place.
Fifth-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (24-2) will open the Section 2A tournament Saturday against the winner of eighth-seeded Mankato Loyola (14-11) and ninth-seeded Madelia (11-15) at 7 p.m. in Waterville.
“This is as loaded as it’s ever been,” Bucs head coach Jeff Wagner said. “It turned into somewhat of a nightmare for having a really good team.”
WEM will try to reach the section title game this season after it lost last year 93-64 in the semifinals to No. 2 seed Springfield, which later claimed the Section 2A title with a 92-85 victory over Minnesota Valley Lutheran. The Tigers ended the season as Class A consolation champions.
WEM has two losses this season, a 79-73 triple overtime loss to No. 2-1A Henning, last year’s Class A state champion and a 72-70 loss to Minnesota Valley Lutheran, which is in Section 2AA and has the top seed in that tournament.
Seventh-ranked Springfield (23-3) looms in the south subsection while No. 1-ranked BOLD is in the north subsection. BOLD (25-1) defeated Springfield 82-80 Feb. 7 in Springfield. Sixth-ranked New Ulm Cathedral (23-3) is in the north subsection and got the No. 2 seed. In an added twist, New Ulm Cathedral has beaten Springfield twice this season 71-68 Dec. 10 in New Ulm and 71-64 Jan. 25 in Springfield.
BOLD and the Buccaneers have a common opponent in Henning. BOLD defeated Henning 77-70 Dec. 28.
“They’re like playing a mirror,” Wagner said. “They play the game the same way we do. They’ve got experience.”
BOLD lost the Class A state title in football this season for the second straight year and won the Class A state baseball title last year.
WEM’s Grant McBroom is averaging a team-high 26 points per game and leads a quartet of scorers averaging double figures. Cole Kokschke is averaging 14.7 points per game and Domanik Paulson is scoring 14.6 points per game. Zack Sticken has averaged 11.7 points per game and is shooting 55 percent on 3-point attempts.
The Buccaneers had a 15-game winning streak snapped Feb. 18 in a 72-70 loss to Minnesota Valley Lutheran but went on to win their final two games comfortably.
“It’s a great section,” Wagner said. “We’ve got to shoot the ball well. We’re an outside shooting team. We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing.”