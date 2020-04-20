This is the original story that appeared in the Feb. 24, 2015 edition of the Faribault Daily News highlighting Faribault’s Maria McDonough’s state title on the balance beam.
Maria McDonough couldn’t even find the words to say she was speechless.
McDonough was still stunned to learn that she had won the Class 2A state title in balance beam Saturday at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion in Minneapolis in her first trip to the state meet.
McDonough finished with a 9.675 on the balance beam to beat out defending state champion Bailey DuPay from Northfield. DuPay went on to win her third consecutive all-around title and three of the four events.
McDonough didn’t expect a state title and neither did her coach Cora Packard. Not that she didn’t have the talent to do so, but given the level of ability at the state meet and it being her first career appearance, the thought of a state championship wasn’t on anyone’s mind.
“I just went into it like whatever happens, happens because I got here and I wanted to go to state,” McDonough said. “It doesn’t matter, the pressure’s off. I wasn’t expecting that.”
McDonough stayed calm throughout the meet and that helped her performance.
“Maria’s been kind of a little fireball when I first started working with her this year,” Packard said. “She has the skills but the edge that she needed was the focusing part.”
DuPay finished with a 9.6 in the event and had won it the previous two years.
McDonough’s first event was vault and she finished 15th with a 9.5.