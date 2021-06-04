The Buccaneers will certainly be busy at the Section 2A championships Saturday, June 12 at Mankato West High School.
At Thursday afternoon's Section 2A, Subsection 6 meet at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, the WEM boys and girls track and field teams qualified and advanced a combined 12 entires into the section meet.
An athlete qualified for the section meet by finishing in the top three of an event.
Senior Toryn Richards won the 200-meter dash in 26.96 seconds, in addition to winning the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 4.25 inches and the pole vault with a clearance of 10 feet.
Richards, freshman Madison Zimbrich, junior Riley Sammon and eighth grader McKenna Schuster also won the 400 relay with a time of 52.92 seconds.
Freshman Josephine Volkmann also qualified in a pair of individual events, thanks to winning the triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 2 inches and motoring to third place in the 800 with a time of 2:38.
Zimbrich also sped to second in the 100 in a time of 13.56, eighth grader Ashlyn Pelant nabbed a second-place finish in the shot put with a best throw of 34 feet, 5 inches, and seventh grader Addison Condon leapt to second in the long jump with a top mark of 15 feet, 3.75 inches.
On the boys side, junior Sam Rezac muscled his way to first in the discus with a top throw of 125 feet, 2 inches.
Freshman Jasper Morris also qualified with a third-place finish in the mile with a time of 5:07.72, and freshman Evan Lange-Wenker did the same in the 300 hurdles in a time of 48.31 seconds.
The Section 2A meet is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Mankato West High School.