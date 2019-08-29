The Cardinals are ready to turn the page to 2019.
BA suffered its first sub-.500 season since 2011 while dealing with injuries and a coaching change among the mitigating factors.
Interim coach and former offensive coordinator Jim Beckmann takes over as head coach. He'll have a returner at starting quarterback, which is invaluable in the high school ranks.
Senior Jack Jandro will be asked to throw more often after completing 21 passes for 485 yards in 2018. He was named the team's Most Improved player award. Nearly half those yards went to Josh Oathoudt (205) out of the backfield.
Oathoudt will take on a bigger role toting the rock for an offense that will still be run-oriented like usual. He waited his turn behind Faribault Daily News all-area performer and team MVP Jack Clark (1,111 yards) and FDN honorable mention Luke Wobschall (877). Wobschall was the team's Offensive Player of the Year. Oathoudt carved out 150 yards on 36 carries while also recording 38.5 tackles.
Sophomore Brady Strodtman received 11 carries last year but was valued for his lead blocking ability. On defense, he recorded a team high 62.5 tackles to earn the team's Co-Defensive Player of the Year award.
Senior Spencer Ell could get more looks at receiver. He also held his own on defense to earn district honorable mention honors after recording 34.5 tackles. Ell also has experience punting.
The offensive and defensive lines will be senior-laden. Ben Cohen is a returning starter. Jack Ernste has experience at center while Riley Kangas and Hunter Tutak also earned plenty of snaps in 2018.
Kangas was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year after recording 47.5 tackles.
Key losses to graduation from this group include Zach Van Thomme, Kyle Kohl and Teddy Allen. Van Thomme was first team all-district and Kohl and Allen were honorable mention.
BA was the No. 5 seed out of six in Section 2A, though the Cardinals felt as if they were one of the top teams considering strength of schedule.
United South Central is the defending section champion. The Rebels are moving on from a very impactful senior class.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is the likely pick to go to state as it was a section finalist at the Class AA level last year and has had a winning tradition for years.
BA loses USC from its schedule but will be challenged by powerhouses Blooming Prairie and Goodhue within district play.
The Cardinals averaged 19.9 points per game and allowed 27.9 in 2018.