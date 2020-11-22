The phrase might be a cliche, but it encapsulates the approach to the 2020 season for the Medford football team.
In a season that at one point was supposed to be played in the spring of 2021, the Tigers used their collective strength to bend and not break, and absorb punches and blindside hits while continuing to move forward in a season in which they could barely see more than a day into the future.
The campaign ended with another twist Friday night, when third-seeded Medford (6-2) rolled past fifth-seeded St. Clair/Loyola (6-2) 28-14 in a third-place game in the Section 2AA playoffs, which was originally slated to see Medford battle Maple River on Saturday in the semifinals.
"All year long we've been saying our bond can bend but it's not going to break," Medford senior lineman Brayden Beede said. "That's been one of our many slogans this year: bend don't break. That's what we've done. We've been flexible, we've handled anything thrown at us just because of the person next to us. We wouldn't have gotten through if we didn't have each other holding each other up."
After easing past sixth-seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the quarterfinals 21-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 17, preparations started to play second-seeded Maple River on Saturday.
Wednesday, when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced statewide restrictions that went into place after Friday night and were designed to dampen the rise of COVID-19 cases, the Tigers instead were slated to play St. Clair/Loyola a day earlier and without a shot at a section title.
Rather than complain, Medford coach Jerome Johannes said his team showed up to practice ready to work.
"That's just the seniors just being ready and being flexible individuals," Johannes said. "With all the hardships and everything else and the adversity they've had over this year, I think this generation of kids is going to be much more adaptive in the real world then most will. I give these guys credit. They never complained once. They just showed up because they love football."
For a final game, Friday possessed a lot of Medford's familiar ingredients.
The Tigers never trailed. Senior wide receiver Josiah Hedensten stiff-armed a handful of defenders while he darted up the sideline. Junior running back Jack Paulson juked potential tacklers on his way to the end zone. A defensive line headlined by Beede, senior Gavin Hermes and senior Brennon Hoffman harassed St. Clair/Loyola.
"It feels good, but at the same time it's our last game," Hoffman said.
There is a sense of opportunity left unfulfilled for the Tigers, who won the most games in program history since the 2013 team finished 6-4. One of the losses this year came via a 26-15 defeat against undefeated and defending Class A champions Blooming Prairie.
The other came in the regular-season finale against Triton, which was a list-minute reschedule when Kenyon-Wanamingo was unable to play due to COVID-19 issues.
Through the turmoil and uncertainty, Medford's tensile strength was tested, but it maintained its structural integrity.
"Our team has a bond unlike any Medford team I've ever seen," Beede said. "We've been able to stick through everything this year has thrown at us with not knowing when our last game would be, when we would get shut down. No matter what, we were next to each other and picking each other up, supporting each other and pushing each other."