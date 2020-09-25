The Faribault girls swimming and diving team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night against Owatonna.
The Falcons claimed victories in 10 of the 12 events to notch the 99-87 victory.
Individual winners for Faribault were Abby Larson (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle), Miller Munoz (1-meter diving), Verity Wray-Raabolle (100 butterfly), Ava Nelson (100 freestyle) and Grace Rechtzigel (100 backstroke).
The Falcons also won in all three relay events, with the team of Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Bennett Wray-Raabolle and KcKenzie Gehrke winning the 200 medley relay, Nelson, Gehrke, Larson and Bennett Wray-Raabolle claiming the win in the 200 freestyle relay, and Nelson, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Rechtzigel and Larson joining to touch first in the 400 freestyle relay.
Faribault will be back in the pool Thursday, Oct. 1, against Austin.
"We had some great swims with significant time drops in our win over Owatonna," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "It is always fun, whether, in person or virtual to swim against my son, Isaiah and his Owatonna girls swim team. Some of the really exceptional performances were turned in by Grace Rechtzigel, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Maiya Kolterman, Kayla Kenow, Monica Albers, and Miller Munoz. However, the whole team had a good night of swims. We were able to take first in 10 of the 12 events, which helped a lot. We just need to stay the course for a little longer and then we will start our tapers."