James Ohlemann was able to save his best for last during the Section 1A diving championships.
The Faribault sophomore won't have that same luxury during the Class A state championships, which start with the preliminary rounds Thursday at the University of Minnesota and continue Saturday in the finals.
"We did mess with his lineup a little bit to put some bigger dives up front," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "He still has some bigger stuff at the end, but we don't want to get down to the state meet and say, 'Oh, we should have done this and we should have done that.'"
That calculus centers around the fact that at the section meet, as long as Ohlemann didn't slip off the board on one or more of his dives, he was a virtual lock to advance to the finals.
There's no such guarantee at state, where the competition ramps up a few degrees and other divers might be throwing their highest-scoring dives earlier on as well in hopes of advancing to Saturday.
This will be Ohleman's first time at state, after he missed qualifying by one spot last year when he finished fifth at the section meet.
His inaugural trip might be a memorable one as well, if Fuller's prognostication is accurate.
"We've seen some of the scores going into the state meet and he should do well," Fuller said. "We figure if he can do what he did at the section meet, he'll not only place but he'll place pretty darn well. Again, it's diving so you have to be on the day when it's time for it, but he's done a great job all season and did his best when he needed to at the section meet. Now we need to see if we can keep it going or step it up a little bit more for the state meet."
200 freestyle relay making state debuts
At the start of the season, Fuller pulled the quartet of senior Reilly Akemann, senior Will Tuma, senior Mitchell Hanson and junior Tanner Longshore aside with a challenge.
That group of four was set to combine to form the 200-yard freestyle relay for the Falcons, and while none of the four had ever qualified for state on a relay or an individual event, Fuller wanted that to change.
When the group placed second at the Section 1A finals in Rochester, they did just that.
"It's a good race for these guys and we've been preaching about it all season," Fuller said. "When we first started the season I told them we were going to go after that four-by-50 and we did and we qualified. We're pretty happy about that."
The group enters the Class A state preliminaries seeded as the 13th-fastest entry in the event. The top 16 finishers Friday will qualify for Saturday's finals, and while Faribault can do that if they just hold its ground, Fuller has his eyes focused a little further up the pool.
"We definitely feel that we can hang on, but our goal is to get faster," Fuller said. "With not having to do other events, the only thing we have to be aware of is the four-by-50 is about two-thirds of the way through the meet, so we have to wait and be ready to swim when it's time for that race. I really believe these guys can cut off a little time. Our goal is to move up in the rankings there from 13th to as far as we can.
"It's a good group," Fuller added. "They're a bunch of goofballs, and that's part of what makes them as good as they are. They'll work hard, but they'll have fun doing it and are still as goofy as can be right now. That's a good sign for me."