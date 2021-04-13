A spiraling top of the sixth inning turned what was a 2-0 advantage for the Cardinals on Monday at Bell Field in Faribault into a run-rule loss after the Panthers piled up all 12 of their runs in that top of the sixth.
Bethlehem Academy had taken a 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Aiden Tobin drove in Zach Donkers with a two-out RBI triple, and then Tobin was driven in by Jax Bokman's RBI single.
In the top of the sixth, NRHEG snagged a 3-2 lead with two outs and kept piling on because what BA coach Ed Friesen attributed to "anything that can go bad in a game happened to us in that inning."
Senior JJ Malecha started the game and pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, and was charged with the first five runs. He allowed five hits, walked four and struck out seven.
At the plate, Tobin finished 3-for-3, while Bokman, Malecha, Donkers Henry Schoolmeesters, Hunter Dillon all finished with one hit apiece.
"It's only game one," Friesen said. "We’ll get better. Just need to focus on being fundamentally strong."
Bethlehem Academy is back in action Thursday afternoon at United South Central.