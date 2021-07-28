Rose Hollermann has been moving forward her entire life.
That was until 2020, when the wheelchair basketball player from Elysian was forced for the first time to sit still and relax.
Hollermann — always up for a challenge — was living in Spain and playing in the Spanish Wheelchair Basketball League, which is comprised of 95% male competitors. The hope was the stiffer competition would better prepare her for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Those games, of course, haven’t happened. COVID-19 ripped through Europe and forced lockdowns throughout Spain starting in March of 2020.
“That was actually probably the calmest period of my life, ever,” Hollermann said. “Just eight weeks of solitude and not being able to do anything was in certain moments relaxing."
Now, Hollermann is preparing for the rescheduled Paralympic Games, which are slated to begin Aug. 24 and run through Sept. 5. The American women's wheelchair basketball team starts group play Aug. 25 against the Netherlands.
One of three players returning from the 2016 squad that claimed a gold medal, the 25-year old is playing in her third Paralympic Games.
Before that forced relaxation in 2020, Hollermann has spent most of her life moving toward the next attainable goal. After she was partially paralyzed below the waist at the age of 5 in a car accident that killed two of her brothers, Hollermann spent much of her childhood at the Courage Center in the Twin Cities.
She started her physical rehabilitation with swimming, but quickly was attracted to about every type of physical activity available to her.
“Just everything, and Courage Center offered all of them,” Hollermann said. “I did track and field, archery, tennis, swimming, cross country skiing, sled hockey — I just like being active and I enjoyed all the sports and loved all of them.”
‘Basketball chose me’
Not only did Hollermann play just about every sport she could, she excelled at all of them.
She loved basketball and the way it mixes teamwork with strategy and pure athletic ability. She admits, however, her devotion to the sport was thrust upon her from a young age thanks to her natural ability.
As a 15-year old, Hollermann was the youngest player ever selected to the national team that won gold at the 2011 Parapan American Games in Mexico.
The next summer, a 16-year old Hollermann made the Paralympic team, which finished fourth in London.
“When I first made the national team and went to my first Paralympics, that was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. I need to do this as many times as I possibly can,’” Hollermann said.
After winning a wheelchair basketball national championship at the University of Texas-Arlington in 2016 — and being named the National Women’s Basketball Association Player of the Year — Hollermann was once again selected to the Paralympic team traveling to Rio de Janeiro.
While still the youngest player on the team, Hollermann helped the Americans win a gold medal with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the championship game against Germany.
“I think I just love it," Hollermann said about wheelchair basketball. "I’m a basketball junkie and I can’t imagine not doing it. With my passion for it, I’ve never stopped loving being in between the lines and being able to have a ball in my hands and play basketball any way that I can.”
Playing in Spain
The thought of joining a men’s league in Europe first originated in Hollermann’s head at age 12.
She was playing in a national wheelchair basketball tournament and met an older player that was preparing to head overseas to play basketball full-time.
There’s still no wheelchair basketball league — for men or women — in the United States, so Europe remains the only option for full-time wheelchair basketball players.
“That’s something that stuck with me and something I always thought about doing and felt like that was the path I wanted to go along,” Hollermann said. “Like I said, I’m a basketball junkie, so the idea of only having to play basketball full time around people that are just as compassionate and competitive as I am was always something I wanted to do.”
She only made it through about half of the 2019-20 season before the COVID-19 lockdown. Luckily, Hollermann said, she was living with three English speakers at the time, which helped reduce the feeling of isolation.
There was also a sense of certainty that the Paralympic Games would go on, even if she had to wait until 2021.
“It almost felt like I was given another year to prepare,” Hollermann said. “With my current situation of going abroad was actually the best basketball situation and place for growth that I’ve ever experienced in my career. Having another year there to prepare actually felt nice.”
She certainly didn’t waste that extra year. During the 2020-21 season, Hollermann said she played in between 30 to 40 games while finishing as the third-leading scorer for the all-male BSR ACE Gran Canaria team in Champions League play.
“When you think about all the game scenarios you were able to see — and a lot of those games were close,” Hollermann said. “Game management, I think I’ve gotten a lot better at.”
USA still the favorites?
When the United States takes the floor for the first time in Tokyo, it’ll be a much different team than the group that won a gold medal in 2016.
Hollermann remains — as do Darlene Hunter and Natalie Schneider — but that’s it in terms of returning Paralympic experience.
“Coming into it, it’s really exciting because we don’t know what our potential is and we can get so much better, but it’s also a little bit more nerve racking because we don’t know if we can get to that final spot we want to be at,” Hollermann said. “Right now, the cycle has gone really well and girls are playing really good basketball and they’ve developed so much. At the start, there were a lot of unknowns.”
Much of that young group finished in second place at the 2019 Parapan American Games. The Americans dominated throughout the tournament before losing 67-64 to Canada in the championship.
Along with the Netherlands, Team USA shares a preliminary group with Spain, Algeria and China. Canada, Germany, Japan, Great Britain and Australia make up Group B.
Despite the youth of the Americans, Hollermann said there’s an unspoken understanding of what the mission in Tokyo is.
“We’re defending Paralympic champions,” Hollermann said. “We don’t have to speak about the fact the expectation is to go in there and try to defend our gold medal.”
Josie Aslakson and Abby Bauleke are two of those newcomers, and are both from southern Minnesota, as well.
Aslakson is from Jordan, while Bauleke is from Savage, and the inclusion of both speaks to the growing opportunities Minnesota is providing to para-athletes.
A ton of that credit goes to the Courage Center, now knows as the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.
“To be able to play with two girls from the Minnesota program (is great), but it’s also not surprising to me because of the development of the program and watching the girls grow up,” Hollermann said. “They really focused on female development.”
Impact off the court
As a sophomore at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School — just before her first trip to the Paralympics — Hollermann sued the Minnesota State High School League over the restrictions the organization placed on wheelchair athletes competing in track and field.
As a freshman, Hollermann set state records that still stand today in the 800- and 1,600-meter wheelchair races with times of 2 minutes, 27.49 seconds and 4 minutes, 47.16 seconds.
The result of that suit allowed wheelchair racers the option to compete directly against every other athlete, and for wheelchair race results to count toward the total team score.
Even if her impact today doesn’t produce such tangible changes, Hollermann said she’s noticed Paralympic sports and how they’re viewed evolve since she first competed for Team USA.
“I’ve seen the community really get behind Paralympic sports and society’s views on disabilities changing,” Hollermann said. “I think societal views changing to have less of a stigma on disabilities is really something that’s going to be the biggest impact toward young girls with disabilities or young kids with disabilities. Being able to be a very small part of a very big movement has been beautiful and something that I really appreciate.”
Beyond the representation for young para-athletes, Hollermann said the opportunity to represent Elysian on an international stage is something she remains grateful for today.
While it took plenty of fight from Hollermann to reach this level, she also credits the numerous supporters in her corner that continued to push her forward.
“It’s all about being a small town girl that’s having this amazing opportunity to represent myself at the Paralympics and the community I’m from and all those people back home that are so supportive and my family,” Hollermann said. “Representing all those people is really what’s important to me. As someone with a disability that had a car accident and was put in a wheelchair, having the ability to take my disability and turn it into something really strong and powerful means a lot to me as well.”