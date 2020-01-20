The Faribault boys basketball team got an unexpected night off Friday when Mother Nature forced a scheduled game against Rochester John Marshall to be postponed.
Now, the Falcons have to shift gears and turn their attention to Waseca. The game against Waseca is a rare non-conference game for Faribault, and the Falcons should expect a big challenge, as the Bluejays are the No. 2 ranked team in Class AA with a record of 11-3.
The Bluejays are averaging nearly 80 points a game this season and would certainly be above that mark if it weren’t for two early season losses: a 65-49 defeat at Class AAA No. 3 DeLaSalle on Nov. 30 and a 63-41 loss to Champlin Park on Dec. 7.
Faribault’s lone win this season was in its only non-conference game so far; the Falcons hosted Simley on Dec. 21 and prevailed by a score of 53-42.
The Falcons will face two more tough opponents to end the week, and both games are on the road. Faribault will take on Albert Lea on Friday evening and will be in Austin on Saturday afternoon for a clash against Class AAA’s No. 6-ranked team, Austin.
The Falcons already know what the Tigers and Packers bring to the table, as Albert Lea triumphed over Faribault 72-48 in the second game of the season, while Austin won by a similar margin, 77-49, on Dec. 20.
Before the Falcons take their second shot against those two Big 9 foes, they’ll do their best to upset the Bluejays. Waseca has won its last three games, all at home, by big margins: 85-48 over St. James on Jan. 7, 86-52 over Blue Earth Area on Jan. 10 and 82-45 over Fairmont last Thursday.
The Bluejays are led by juniors Andrew Morgan and Ryan Dufault, who both crossed the 1,000-career points threshold earlier this month.
If Faribault can channel the energy it played with against Northfield last Tuesday, the Falcons could be competitive against all of their opponents this week — yes, even Waseca and Austin. The Falcons ultimately fell to Northfield by a score of 67-60, but it was perhaps their strongest effort of the season thus far.
Additionally, the Falcons might have more of an advantage when they play Albert Lea and Austin the second time around. Faribault was particularly competitive early on against Albert Lea, but turnovers and rough patches on defense doomed the Falcons, especially after the Tigers strung together 14 points in a row after about seven minutes of game time.
Austin is near the top of the Big 9 standings with an 11-1 overall record and an 8-1 record against the rest of the conference. The Packers’ only loss came early in the season in a close 72-69 final at Rochester Mayo on Dec. 10.
Albert Lea hasn’t fared as well since its win over Faribault, as the Tigers have gone just 2-7 over their last nine games.
Faribault’s upcoming games against Waseca and Austin will be two of their toughest games of the season so far, but the Falcons still have an opportunity to show the progress they’ve made in recent games.
John Palmer had 19 points for the Falcons against Northfield and started out particularly strong from beyond the arc. Abdimutalib Abdullahi also had a strong game with 16 points, three steals and six assists, while Nick Ehlers contributed nine points and six rebounds.
If that group turns in another strong effort, and if a couple other players are able to step up, the Falcons could catch a couple of the state’s top teams off guard.