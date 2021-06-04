Shortly after surrendering its lead Thursday at fifth-seeded Lester Prairie in the Section 4A playoffs, sixth-seeded Bethlehem Academy pounced back in front for good to stave off elimination for a second consecutive game.
The Cardinals jumped in front 1-0 in the top of the first, when Anna Tobin worked a leadoff walk and eventually scored on Morgan Wilson's sacrifice fly. Then in the bottom of the fifth, Lester Prairie tied the game on an RBI groundout.
Bethlehem Academy wasted little time in reasserting itself when Kate Trump led off the top of the sixth with a double. The next batter, Wilson, drove Trump in with an RBI single for the go-ahead and eventual winning run.
Trump started in the circle for the Cardinals and pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, but was replaced by Wilson in the bottom of the third after two errors placed runners on second and third. Wilson notched a strikeout and a groundout to escape the jam, and she fired the final 4 2/3 innings while allowing the one run on three hits and a walk to earn the win with five strikeouts.
Trump did not allow a hit, walked one and struck out two.
Bethlehem Academy stays on the road for a fourth consecutive game this postseason for a Saturday trip to third-seeded West Lutheran in the loser's bracket semifinals. The two teams played in the first round of the playoffs, with the Cardinals snagging a 2-1 victory. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Parkers Lake Part in Plymouth.