The Faribault football team was unable to keep pace Friday night at Bruce Smith Field, where Mankato East pulled away for a 22-8 victory thanks to 14 consecutive second-half points.
The Cougars started the scoring with four minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter, when Jacob Eggert located Puolrah Gong for a 30-yard touchdown pass. August Gartzke then ran in the two-point conversion for an eight-point lead.
With 10:29 left in the second quarter, the Falcons responded with junior Hunter Nelson's 6-yard touchdown pass to senior Alex Gardner, before the pair connected through the air once again for the two-point conversion to tie the game.
Mankato East took the lead for good, however, when on the first drive of the second half Faribault fumbled inside its own 10-yard line. Two plays later, Gartzke barreled into the end zone from a yard away, and Eggert tossed a successful two-point conversion to Tanner Borchardt.
In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Cougars stretched their advantage to a pair of scores when Eggert completed a 5-yard touchdown to Nathan Drumm, but his two-point conversion pass attempt was incomplete.
For the game, Eggert completed 11 of 17 passes for 133 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception, while the Cougars were paced on the ground by Ethan Sundermeyer's 69 yards on 13 carries.
The Falcons, meanwhile, managed only 53 rushing yards with Gardner tallying 26 and Nelson adding 22.
Through the air, Garnder completed 9 of 23 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His most frequent target was junior AJ Worrall, who hauled in five receptions for 126 yards.
Next up, Faribault will travel Friday, Oct. 30 to play at Austin.