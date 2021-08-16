When the Waterville Indians needed to play like a team capable of contending for a state title Saturday, they uncharacteristically failed to meet the challenge.
In a Region 6C elimination game Saturday against the St. Clair Woodies in Arlington, Waterville suffered through defensive miscues and missed offensive opportunities en route to an 8-2 loss to end its season. St. Clair then beat Gaylord 7-4 later Saturday to claim Region 6C's final berth into the Class C state tournament.
In the first game, the Wood Ducks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. With a runner attempting to steal third base with two outs, the throw to third sailed into left field to allow the runner to scramble toward home and score.
St. Clair then pushed its advantage to 4-0 in the top of the fifth, before Waterville bounced back with Nolan Grose's single to score Dalton Grose, who doubled to work himself into scoring position. An inning-ending double play limited the Indians to just the one run, however.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Indians clawed another run back when Shane Sellner bounced a single up the middle to score Ty Kaus from second base.
The Wood Ducks then added four more runs in the final two innings with the help of some Waterville defensive misplays to put the game out of reach.
Dalton Grose started on the mound for the Indians and pitched well, firing five innings and striking out eight batters. After St. Clair timed him up for three runs in the fifth, Luke Sellner entered out of the bullpen to start the sixth and toss the final four innings. Sellner struck out three batters in relief.
Waterville ends its season on a two-game losing streak, counting its 1-0 loss in 10 innings against the Eagle Lake Expos on Monday, Aug. 9. A win in either game would have qualified the Indians for the state tournament.
Wanamingo wins Region 5C
With their place in the state tournament already secure, the Wanamingo Jacks provided themselves with an extra week to prepare thanks to Friday's 9-1 victory against the Austin Greyhounds in Red Wing in the Region 5C championship.
The win secured Wanamingo the No. 1 seed out of Region 5C entering the state tournament, and provided the team with a first-round bye through the opening weekend of state tournament action Friday-Sunday. The Jacks play the winner of the Sartell Muskies and the Hutchinson Huskies on Sunday, Aug. 29 in Waconia.
To reach that point, Wanamingo turned to its ace, Brady Anfinson on Friday. The right-hander fired a complete game while allowing only one run, five hits and two walks. He struck out five batters.
The Jacks exploded offensively to start the game with four runs in the bottom of the first. They then added two runs in the bottom of the third, one in the bottom of the fourth and two in the bottom of the eighth.
Anfinson and Roosen both drove in three runs apiece, while Eric Swiggum and Sam Roosen both added an RBI as well. Swiggum scored three runs, Sam Roosen crossed the plate twice, and Alex Roosen, Peder Sviggum, Gavin Roosen and Anfinson all scored once.