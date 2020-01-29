The MSAD Trojans’ girls basketball team traveled Tuesday to Rochester to take on Schaeffer Academy, which steamrolled its way to a 66-14 victory.
“Schaeffer Academy was a very sharp shooting team that could make baskets all around the floor, and they played very tough defense,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “They were a tough team to defend as well, but our girls worked hard, and we’ll use this game to focus on improving our fundamentals.”
Javanna Johnson and Dalina Schwartz both finished with six points for the Trojans, with Schwartz also grabbing four rebounds and two steals, while Johnson tallied two rebounds and two steals. Esther Olakunle completed the scoring with two points and also finished with two steals.
The Trojans’ record dropped to 4-7 ahead of a Wednesday game in St. Paul against Community of Peace Academy. After Wednesday’s game, the Trojans’ next opponent will be Shattuck-St. Mary’s on Monday.