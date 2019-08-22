The Faribault girls soccer team won its season opener for the second time in three years.
Fueled by a hat trick by Mercedes Huerta, the Falcons won Thursday afternoon 5-1 at fellow Section 2A squad Cannon Falls in the season opener for both teams.
After the Bombers scored first in the first half, the Falcons countered with four goals before halftime.
The sophomore forward Huerta had three and sophomore midfielder Paige Ross had the other.
Faribault tacked on one more in the second half. Senior goalie Olivia Williamson earned the win in net.
Faribault has controlled this series in the last three years with three wins by a 14-3 goals aggregate.
More from Thursday's game, which completed shortly before press time, is available at Faribault.com.
The Falcons' first three games are on the road with the next being a 7 p.m. start Tuesday at another non-conference, but section opponent, Waseca. The Bluejays open their season Friday vs. Mound Westonka and are at Marshall on Saturday.
Girls tennis heads west to East
The Faribault girls tennis team headed to Mankato East High School on Thursday morning for a triangular along with Winona.
East/Mankato Loyola beat Faribault 4-3 in the day's first match. Winona beat Faribault 5-2 in the second.
Both were Big 9 Conference matches and Winona is also a Section 1AA mate with Faribault.
The Falcons are a win away from matching last year's win total and have shown improvement versus opponents seen around this time last year.
Winona and East beat Faribault each by 6-1 scores in 2018.
The Falcons dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in Big 9 play. They beat Tri-City United/Cleveland and Bloomington Kennedy last week.
More from Thursday's matches are available at Faribault.com.
Faribault makes its home debut 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against another 1AA team, Waseca. The Bluejays won their home opener 7-0 Tuesday against Worthington and take on Jordan on Friday.