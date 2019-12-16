The Faribault Falcons wrestled at the Larry Severson Invite in Northfield on Saturday and had a great day, placing third out of 15 teams. Northfield won the meet in dominating fashion with 248.5 points, while Tri-City United finished a distant second with 149 points, just slightly ahead of Faribault’s 140.5 points.
Faribault’s top individual performers were JT Hausen (second place in the 106-pound weight class), Tyler Boyd (fifth in 113), Isaac Yetzer (fourth in 120), D’Shaun Davis (sixth in 126), Gael Ramirez (second in 132), DJ Saunders (fifth in 138), Bryce Nolen (sixth in 160), Josh Oathoudt (second in 170) and Dylan Lippert (second in 195).
Hausen made the finals at 106 but lost a 6-3 decision to Cannon Falls’ Gavin Peterson while Ramirez lost the 132 final to Northfield’s Sam Holman in a 9-3 decision.
At 170, Oathoudt lost in the final round to Mahtomedi’s Bryce Fitzpatrick, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, in a 7-3 decision, while Lippert lost the 195 championship to Mankato East’s Kolin Baier, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, via fall in 39 seconds.