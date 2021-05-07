Senior Ruby Gernandt motored to first place in the two-mile run Thursday afternoon in Winona to help the Falcons to a third-place finish. Faribault tallied 39 points to slot in behind Rochester Century (136) and Winona (74), and ahead of Rochester John Marshall (22).
Eighth grader Brynn Beardsley also finished fourth in the two-mile run.
Freshman Miller Munoz paired a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles, and the Falcons scooped up a bucket of points in the pole vault with senior McKenzie Gehrke's second-place finish, freshman Maiya Kolterman's fourth-place finish and junior Ashley Underdahl's fifth-place finish.
The Faribault girls track and field team returns to action Tuesday for a quadrangular at Red Wing that also includes Rochester Mayo and Winona.