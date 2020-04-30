With sports shuttered for the foreseeable future, there’s another place where the closures are hitting sports: fundraising.
Youth sports associations like the Faribault Hockey Association and the Faribault Track Association are feeling it. The Faribault Track Association relies, in part, on the money it generates by hosting meets each year at Ted Nelson Track. Those meets were all wiped out when the Minnesota State High School League announced the cancelation of the spring season.
Those meets are the No. 1 fundraiser for the Faribault Track Association and Faribault had nine meets scheduled for this year. Dave Wieber, Faribault boys track and field head coach, doesn’t anticipate any other fundraising efforts this year.
“It’s a little late in the game and hard to organize when you don’t have daily contact with the team,” Wieber said.
Some of the money the team raises from home meets goes toward transportation costs to the University of Wisconsin-Superior for an indoor meet, which doubles as a team-building event. Any non-conference trip longer than 75 miles, teams have to pay the travel expenses. Other things like equipment and facility upgrades might get put on a hold, too.
The Faribault Hockey Association generates around a quarter of its annual budget from charitable gambling but those pull-tab boxes have been pulled from bars and restaurants, which remain closed due to COVID-19.
“We’re going to be short quite a bit depending on how long of a delay we have,” FHA Gambling Manager Rick Caron said. “We’re lucky it hit at a down time.”
FHA lost any money it paid for pull-tab games when it had to pull the games because they cannot be resold at a later date. Proceeds from charitable gambling help pay for ice time, uniforms and help drive down registration fees.
For now, FHA hasn’t seen much of an impact since bars and restaurants have been closed for just two month, but if they remain closed, registration fees could rise.
“I really don’t see it hitting us very hard because we do have money saved up in other areas,” FHS President Jeffrey Neher said.
FHA has a golf tournament planned this summer and the association could lose out on money the tournament would raise if it’s canceled.
“That would probably be a pretty big hit if we had to cancel that,” Neher said.