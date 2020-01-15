Tuesday’s game is one that the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team would like to forget. The Cards managed only four points in the entire first half against the Hayfield Vikings and didn’t fare a whole lot better in the second half, as Hayfield completely shut down the BA offense en route to a dominant 47-18 win.
While 47 points isn’t a whole lot, it was more than enough to topple the Cards, who dropped to 3-9 on the season and fell to 1-5 in the Gopher Conference.
None of the Vikings (8-5 overall, 2-3 Gopher Conference) delivered a superstar performance, but Lila Gronseth scored 11, Kristen Watson scored nine and Rachel Pack scored seven. Pack led Hayfield with nine rebounds, followed by Watson and Gronseth with six apiece.
BA had a dismal night on offense, as only four players posted points. Malia Hunt and Mercedes Huerta scored six each, followed by Lindsay Hanson with four and Kate Trump with two.
The Cardinals shot just 15% on the night on a 6 of 39 shooting performance, which including a shocking 0 for 13 performance from 3-point range.