Faribault scored a dramatic 3-2 victory over Rochester Mayo on Tuesday to begin the playoffs at Bell Field in Faribault.
Jackson Reineke reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the fifth and later scored on Zack Slinger’s two-out single for the go-ahead run.
Reineke reached base three times and scored in the third inning as well to help give Faribault a 2-0 lead at the time. Hunter Nelson singled with one out and Reineke followed with a double. Jordan Nawrocki came through a double of his own to score both runs.
Rochester Mayo took advantage of two Faribault errors to tie the game in the fourth inning.
Slinger finished 3-for-3 while Nelson went 2-for-3 with a run. Aiden Tobin went 2-for-4 for Faribault, which had nine hits in the game.
Nelson got the win with a complete-game start. He allowed two unearned runs on seven hits, walked five and struck out seven.
Faribault traveled to Mankato on Wednesday for its next playoff game to face Mankato West.