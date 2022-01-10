With only four competing gymnasts this season, practices for the Faribault gymnastics team feature a more intimate setting to improve skills and routines on a nightly basis.
Moving from that to Saturday’s 43rd annual Faribault Invite at Faribault High School was a massive culture shock, however, as the small roster for the Falcons mixed into a 16-team field featuring some of the top competition in the state.
“It was a lot of pressure for the girls and I know they feel the difference, but it’s also a big set up for when we go to Big 9 or to sections when it’s going to be those bigger venues,” Faribault co-coach Holly Olmscheid said. “It’s really good practice for that, but it’s definitely different from practice. They handled it really well, even if it is a lot of pressure on them.”
The highlight of the day on the competition floor came from senior Lauren McDonough, who topped the field to win the floor exercise with a score of 9.650. She also finished fourth on the balance beam and eighth in the all-around competition.
As a team Faribault finished in 16th place with a team score of 104.650, but total or ranking wasn’t the focus Saturday. It’s not the focus this season, either, as the Falcons face off against fully-formed teams with their roster of four.
In each of the four disciplines — floor, vault, balance beam and uneven bars — a team is permitted to enter five gymnasts and take the top four scores of that day to add into the team score. Removing a score is never an option for Faribault this season.
Saturday, the Falcons competed with only three athletes on vault, since one of their gymnasts was working through a handful of new skills with her vault and wasn’t ready to perform that in a competition setting.
“We’re not at the same scores as last year, but we also lost three seniors, which was the bulk of our varsity team,” Olmscheid said. “We’re rebuilding, but I’m really proud of the girls because they stepped up, gotten a lot of PRs on all of their events and we’re really excited.”
At the Faribault Invite, the Falcons enjoyed a windfall of personal bests for this season. Alexis Wilkerson-Wolf did so in three events, while Hailey Peterson added a couple new high scores.
Olmscheid has been impressed with the ability of both Peterson and Wilkerson-Wolf to quickly adjust to varsity gymnastics this season. Wilkerson-Wolf spent the majority of last season on the junior varsity squad, while this winter is the first time Peterson is participating in competitive gymnastics.
“Hailey is super talented and she gets skills really fast,” Olmscheid said. “A lot of the stuff she’s competed on everything are almost brand new to her. She had absolutely no competition experience, so her going out there and able to compete all-around is extraordinary. Every day she’s one of the last people to leave, she works extremely hard and she’s gotten new skills everywhere.
“(Alexis) also getting new skill after new skill after new skill. We’re just seeing so many massive improvements. There’s not no one set thing where I can say, ‘Oh yeah, this is coming up,’ because they really have two, three, four skills on each event they’re getting and hopefully will be ready to compete for Big 9 and sections.”
The team’s two returning varsity gymnastics — McDonough and Morgan Borchert — are experiencing similar growth.
For Borchert, that includes an ever-evolving beam routine that just added an advanced high superior element that automatically added four-tenths of a point to her score, in addition to a new tumbling series that tacks on another two-tenths of a point.
“She’s working on a new vault and is upgrading a couple skills on floor that should increase her start value,” Olmscheid said. “From there it’s really just making sure it’s clean.
“She’s shown a massive improvement this season compared to last.”
FARIBAULT RESULTS
Bars: McDonough 8.050, Borchert 6.450, Peterson 5.000, Wilkerson-Wolf 4.800.
Beam: McDonough 9.000, Borchert 6.750, Wilkerson-Wolf 5.300, Peterson 5.200.
Floor: McDonough 9.650, Borchert 7.550, Peterson 7.000, Wilkerson-Wolf 6.000.
Vault: McDonough 8.300, Borchert 7.950, Peterson 7.650.