Returning to the court Feb. 24, Kylie Petricka felt like it was the first day of practice again.
The Faribault girls’ basketball team had its first action together in two weeks. The team was quarantined following a game on Feb. 9 against Rochester John Marshall.
While it might have felt weird to have two weeks off during the middle of the season, it felt great to be back on the court.
“It was also really nice to reconnect with my teammates and start practicing together again,” Petricka said.
For a team still without a win this season entering Friday night's contest at Winona, the two-week break hurt. It was time not spent improving. Picking back up where they left off was be a challenge.
“With our season already cut short, we lost valuable practice time to get stronger, faster, and more disciplined,” Petricka said. “It's also important to build a solid relationship with your teammates so you can play well together on the court.”
The senior captain added she feels the team has progressed, and because of the break plus a shortened season, the Falcons haven’t reached their full potential yet.
There has been spurts of solid play from the Falcons this season. So far, they’ve shown a knack for shooting 3-pointers. Most of their nightly scoring have come from it.
Faribault coach Patrick Garcia said he’s seen better ball reversals and better shot selection. After Faribault’s second game back Monday, Garcia said the 3-point shot is something the team wants to continue using effectively.
Freshman Hailey Reuvers feels that was one of her strengths coming into the season.
“I have become more confident in my shooting and trying to take more shots when open,” Reuvers said. “Being one of the shortest players on the court, it is the only shot of mine that doesn't get blocked.”
The Falcons, a team mostly filled with juniors, has had production come from some of its youngest players. Sophomore Isabel Herda and Reuvers have stepped into a starting role. Juniors Evy Vettrus and Olivia Bauer have also had a bulk of the minutes so far.
Vettrus has come on to lead the Falcons nearly every night in points, making several threes along the way. She’s led the Falcons in points in five of the last six games.
Bauer has scored double-digit points in two of the last six, while Herda has added a little of everything — rebounding, racking up assists and adding complementary scoring.
After a hot start to the season, Reuvers said she hasn’t felt nervous stepping in as the starting point guard. She knows, too, she must keep earning her spot.
Petricka has noticed the effort of Reuvers and others on the team wanting to keep improving. Even though some may be younger or less experienced at the varsity level, it’s added an element of competitiveness. Petricka helps all she can to guide the younger players while the progression of that youth elevates her game. In the last two games combined, she has 22 points.
“They work hard and bring a lot of energy to our games; they give their all on the court and it really shows,” Petricka said. “For me personally, the intensity and high energy they bring also makes it both fun to watch and play with them.”
Hoping for no more interruptions to the season, Petricka wants to get back to watching and supporting her teammates grow and getting to play out her final year.
“I'm really excited to get back into our normal routine,” she said. “I missed being on the court and working hard to get better every day in practice. Most especially, I missed being with my teammates and watching everyone grow to their full potential.”