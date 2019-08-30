The Faribault girls swim and dive team has hit the ground running, or the pool swimming, to open the 2019 season.
The Falcons had their second dual meet in three days Thursday against Winona. The visiting Winhawks prevailed 95-85.
"After having a meet on Tuesday and a hard practice yesterday, they are performing very well," said Faribault coach Charlie Fuller. "It was a good meet. We had some good swims and our divers improved greatly. The girls are tired, stiff and sore from getting into shape and we'll just keep pushing them along because that's how they're going to get better. We'll just keep working hard because it'll pay off at the end of the season."
Faribault shuffled around its lineup from its dual against St. Peter and won eight of 12 varsity events. Winona was able to rack up points for top-five finishes to maintain a lead throughout the meet.
The last two event was swam as exhibition.
Faribault continues its season at home against Mankato East 6 p.m. Sept. 5. That will be the Falcons' last home dual until Sept. 26. The Cougars beat New Prague 94-89 in their season opener and are at Hutchinson's invitational on Saturday.
Winona 95, Faribault 85
Top-three finishes per event
200 medley relay: 1. Faribault (Grace Rechtzigel, Kayla Kenow, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Ava Nelson) 2:02.03; 2. Winona A 2:02.7, 3. Winona B 2:15.36
200 freestyle: 1. Abby Larson (F) 1:56.41, 2. Carolyn Macon (W) 2:05.65, 3. Kaylee Niemeyer (W) 2:19.71
200 individual medley: 1. Anna MacLennan (W) 2:43.23, 2. Ava Pike (W) 2:45.32, 3. Anna-Lee Landers (W) 2:48.49)
50 freestyle: 1. Wray-Raabolle (F) 26.65, 2. Mary Hoffman (W) 27.33, 3. Rechtzigel (F) 27.83
1-meter diving: 1. Issara Schmidt (W) 222.85, 2. Morgan Walker (W) 182.7, 3. Mara Bauer (F) 155.95
100 butterfly: 1. Macon (W) 1:03.17, 2. Niemeyer (W) 1:13.49, 3. Ryka Parsi (W) 1:19.39
100 freestyle: 1. Larson (F) 54.67, 2. Nelson (F) 1:02.36, 3. Emily Robison (W) 1:03.52
500 freestyle: 1. Rechtzigel (F) 6:05.41, 2. Tara Ziegeweid (W) 6:11.81, 3. Harper Wolner (W) 6:25.09
200 freestyle relay: 1. Faribault (Bauer, McKenzie Gehrke, Rechtzigel, Larson) 1:49.39, 2. Winona A 1:51.48, 3. Winona B 1:58.68
100 backstroke: 1. Wray-Raabolle (F) 1:02.89, 2. Hoffman (W) 1:07.13, 3. MacLennan (W) 1:09.44
100 breaststroke: 1. Robison (W) 1:21.46, 2. Kenow (F) 1:21.59, 3. Bauer (F) 1:23.25
400 freestyle relay (exhibition): 1. Faribault (Larson, Nelson, Gehrke, Wray-Raabolle) 4:02.95, 2. Faribault (Emily Bauman, Monica Albers, Hallie Taghon, Kenow) 5:07.43, X. Winona 4:06.81