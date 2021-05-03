Josie Flom and the Knights (0-9) defense kept the Cougars (5-1) partially restrained through the first three innings on Friday afternoon in Wanamingo, but Zumbrota-Mazeppa eventually exploded for nine runs in the top of the fourth to secure the four-inning victory.
The Cougars scored three times in each of the top of the first and the top of the third.
Offensively for the Knights, Kristen Finley and Lydia Schaefer both worked walks, Shayley Ferguson was hit by a pitch and Ivette Mendoza roped a double.
Kenyon-Wanamingo plays again Monday on the road at Kasson-Mantorville, and then Monday, May 10 at Lake City.