The Faribault girls swimming and diving team racked up 47 season-best times during a 145-37 loss against a deep Rochester Century team on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Falcons did pick up an event win against a Panther team with designs of winning a conference and section title this year, thanks to Miller Munoz soaring to first place in the 1-meter diving competition. Munoz posted a score of 173.20 to best a 135.35 Century's Elizabeth Hanson.
Faribault also picked up points in a number of other individual events, with Ava Nelson and Bennett Wray-Raabolle claiming second and third in the 100-yard freestyle.
Karly Flom and Olivia Fisher also finished fourth and fifth in the 200 individual medley, Morgan Klumb and Jillian Huberty sped to fourth and fifth in the 50 freestyle, Hallie Taghon and Monica Albert motored to fourth and fifth in the 500 freestyle, Taghon and Flom dashed to fourth and fifth in the 100 backstroke, and Klumb and Nelson added a fourth and fifth place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Faribault next competes Thursday night against Manakto West at the Minnesota State University, Mankato pool.