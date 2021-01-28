BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
1. Champlin Park 4-0
2. Wayzata 3-1
3. Hopkins 3-1
4. Shakopee 4-0
5. Chaska 4-0
6. Eastview 4-0
7. Edina 3-1
8. Lakeville South 3-1
9. St. Paul Central 5-0
10. Lakeville North 2-2
Class 3A
1. Minnehaha Academy 3-0
2. Totino-Grace 3-1
3. DeLaSalle 3-0
4. Richfield 3-0
5. Hibbing 3-0
6. Marshall 3-1
7. South St. Paul 5-0
8. Mankato East 4-0
9. Austin 3-0
10. Columbia Heights 2-0
Class 2A
1. Waseca 4-0
2. Minneapolis North 1-0
3. Caledonia 3-1
4. Stewartville 3-0
5. Melrose 4-0
6. Blake 4-0
7. St. Charles 1-0
8. St. Croix Prep 5-0
9. Barnesville 2-0
10. Perham 3-1
Class 1A
1. Nevis 4-0
2. St. Clair 3-0
3. Northland 5-0
4. Ashby 3-0
5. Mahnomen-Waubun 4-0
6. Spring Grove 4-0
7. Lac qui Parle Valley 4-0
8. Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-1
9. SW MN Christian 4-0
10. North Woods 3-1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
1. Hopkins 4-0
2. Farmington 3-0
3. Chaska 5-0
4. Centennial 4-0
5. Rosemount 4-0
6. Stillwater 4-0
7. Minnetonka 4-1
8. Maple Grove 4-0
9. Eden Prairie 4-1
10. Elk River 4-0
Class 3A
1. Becker 4-0
2. Holy Angels 3-0
3. Hill-Murray 4-1
4. St. Paul Como Park 1-0
5. Marshall 3-0
6. Waconia 3-0
7. Mankato West 4-0
8. DeLaSalle 1-2
9. Hermantown 4-0
10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-0
Class 2A
1. New London-Spicer 4-0
2. Albany 4-0
3. Providence 5-0
4. Sauk Centre 4-0
5. Minnehaha 3-0
6. Pine City 5-0
7. Crosby-Ironton 4-0
8. Rochester Lourdes 5-0
9. Stewartville 3-0
10. Fergus Falls 2-2
Class 1A
1. Minneota 4-0
2. Henning 4-1
3. Mountain Iron-Buhl 3-1
4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4-0
5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3-1
6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3-0
7. Fosston 5-0
8. Mayer Lutheran 3-1
9. Parkers Prairie 4-0
10. Blooming Prairie 4-0
BOYS HOCKEY
Class AA
1. Maple Grove 4-0
2. Benilde-St. Margaret's 5-0
3. St Thomas Aca. 5-0
4. Eden Prairie 2-1
5. Grand Rapids 4-0
6. Lakeville South 4-0
7. Cretin-Derham Hall 4-0
8. Prior Lake 2-1-1
9. Hill-Murray 2-1
10. Roseau 4-1
11. Blake 2-1
12. Centennial 4-0
13. Minnetonka Blue 2-1
14. Edina 2-1-1
15. Wayzata 1-2
16. Andover 4-0
17. St. Louis Park 3-1-1
18. White Bear Lake 3-1
19. Holy Family Catholic 2-1
20. Minnesota 2-0-1
Class A
1. Hermantown 4-0
2. Gentry Academy 3-0
3. Warroad 4-0
4. Little Falls 4-0
5. Mahtomedi 2-1
6. St. Paul Johnson 1-0
7. Alexandria 3-0
8. East Grand Forks 2-2
9. AC Wings 2-1
10. Duluth Denfield 0-0-1
11. Northfield 4-0-1
12. Breck 1-2
13. Mankato East 2-1
14. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3-0-1
15. North Branch 3-0
16. Delano 2-3
17. Fergus Falls 3-1
18. St. Cloud Cathedral 2-2
19. SW Christian-Richfield 3-0
20. Mound Westonka 2-1-2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Class AA
1. Andover 4-0
2. Edina 4-0
3. Minnetonka 4-0
4. Hill-Murray 4-0
5. Benilde-St. Margaret's 3-0-1
6. Maple Grove 3-1
7. Stillwater 3-0
8. Lakeville South 3-1
9. Roseau 3-1
10. Holy Family Catholic 2-1-1
11. North Wright County 2-2
12. Wayzata 1-2
13. Eastview 3-0-1
14. Grand Rapids-Greenway 4-1
15. Blake 1-2-1
16. Eden Prairie 1-3
17. Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0
18. Northfield 3-0*
19. Rogers 3-1
20. Owatonna 4-0
Class A
1. Warroad 3-0
2. Chicago Lakes 3-1
3. Breck 2-2
4. Mound Westonka 5-0
5. Proctor-Hermantown 2-0
6. Orono 2-0-1
7. South St. Paul 2-2
8. River Lakes 5-0
9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0-0
10. Willmar 3-0
11. Rochester Lourdes 3-1
12. Duluth Marshall 3-1
13. Mahtomedi 2-1
14. Minneapolis 2-0
15. Luverne 1-1
16. Simley 2-2
17. Thief River Falls 3-2
18. Gentry Academy 3-1
19. Mankato East-Loyola 1-2
20. Fairmont 3-0
Note: Big 9 Conference and Gopher Conference teams are listed in italics.
*The Northfield boys hockey team is erroneously listed and ranked as a Class A school by the Associated Press and Let's Play Hockey. Northfield was moved up to Class AA prior to the 2019-20 season.