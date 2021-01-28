BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4A

1. Champlin Park 4-0

2. Wayzata 3-1

3. Hopkins 3-1

4. Shakopee 4-0

5. Chaska 4-0

6. Eastview 4-0

7. Edina 3-1

8. Lakeville South 3-1

9. St. Paul Central 5-0

10. Lakeville North 2-2

Class 3A

1. Minnehaha Academy 3-0

2. Totino-Grace 3-1

3. DeLaSalle 3-0

4. Richfield 3-0

5. Hibbing 3-0

6. Marshall 3-1

7. South St. Paul 5-0

8. Mankato East 4-0

9. Austin 3-0

10. Columbia Heights 2-0

Class 2A

1. Waseca 4-0

2. Minneapolis North 1-0

3. Caledonia 3-1

4. Stewartville 3-0

5. Melrose 4-0

6. Blake 4-0

7. St. Charles 1-0

8. St. Croix Prep 5-0

9. Barnesville 2-0

10. Perham 3-1

Class 1A

1. Nevis 4-0

2. St. Clair 3-0

3. Northland 5-0

4. Ashby 3-0

5. Mahnomen-Waubun 4-0

6. Spring Grove 4-0

7. Lac qui Parle Valley 4-0

8. Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-1

9. SW MN Christian 4-0

10. North Woods 3-1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A

1. Hopkins 4-0

2. Farmington 3-0

3. Chaska 5-0

4. Centennial 4-0

5. Rosemount 4-0

6. Stillwater 4-0

7. Minnetonka 4-1

8. Maple Grove 4-0

9. Eden Prairie 4-1

10. Elk River 4-0

Class 3A

1. Becker 4-0

2. Holy Angels 3-0

3. Hill-Murray 4-1

4. St. Paul Como Park 1-0

5. Marshall 3-0

6. Waconia 3-0

7. Mankato West 4-0

8. DeLaSalle 1-2

9. Hermantown 4-0

10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-0

Class 2A

1. New London-Spicer 4-0

2. Albany 4-0

3. Providence 5-0

4. Sauk Centre 4-0

5. Minnehaha 3-0

6. Pine City 5-0

7. Crosby-Ironton 4-0

8. Rochester Lourdes 5-0

9. Stewartville 3-0

10. Fergus Falls 2-2

Class 1A

1. Minneota 4-0

2. Henning 4-1

3. Mountain Iron-Buhl 3-1

4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4-0

5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3-1

6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3-0

7. Fosston 5-0

8. Mayer Lutheran 3-1

9. Parkers Prairie 4-0

10. Blooming Prairie 4-0

BOYS HOCKEY

Class AA

1. Maple Grove 4-0

2. Benilde-St. Margaret's 5-0

3. St Thomas Aca. 5-0

4. Eden Prairie 2-1

5. Grand Rapids 4-0

6. Lakeville South 4-0

7. Cretin-Derham Hall 4-0

8. Prior Lake 2-1-1

9. Hill-Murray 2-1

10. Roseau 4-1

11. Blake 2-1

12. Centennial 4-0

13. Minnetonka Blue 2-1

14. Edina 2-1-1

15. Wayzata 1-2

16. Andover 4-0

17. St. Louis Park 3-1-1

18. White Bear Lake 3-1

19. Holy Family Catholic 2-1

20. Minnesota 2-0-1

Class A

1. Hermantown 4-0

2. Gentry Academy 3-0

3. Warroad 4-0

4. Little Falls 4-0

5. Mahtomedi 2-1

6. St. Paul Johnson 1-0

7. Alexandria 3-0

8. East Grand Forks 2-2

9. AC Wings 2-1

10. Duluth Denfield 0-0-1

11. Northfield 4-0-1

12. Breck 1-2

13. Mankato East 2-1

14. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3-0-1

15. North Branch 3-0

16. Delano 2-3

17. Fergus Falls 3-1

18. St. Cloud Cathedral 2-2

19. SW Christian-Richfield 3-0

20. Mound Westonka 2-1-2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Class AA

1. Andover 4-0

2. Edina 4-0

3. Minnetonka 4-0

4. Hill-Murray 4-0

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's 3-0-1

6. Maple Grove 3-1

7. Stillwater 3-0

8. Lakeville South 3-1

9. Roseau 3-1

10. Holy Family Catholic 2-1-1

11. North Wright County 2-2

12. Wayzata 1-2

13. Eastview 3-0-1

14. Grand Rapids-Greenway 4-1

15. Blake 1-2-1

16. Eden Prairie 1-3

17. Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0

18. Northfield 3-0*

19. Rogers 3-1

20. Owatonna 4-0

Class A

1. Warroad 3-0

2. Chicago Lakes 3-1

3. Breck 2-2

4. Mound Westonka 5-0

5. Proctor-Hermantown 2-0

6. Orono 2-0-1

7. South St. Paul 2-2

8. River Lakes 5-0

9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0-0

10. Willmar 3-0

11. Rochester Lourdes 3-1

12. Duluth Marshall 3-1

13. Mahtomedi 2-1

14. Minneapolis 2-0

15. Luverne 1-1

16. Simley 2-2

17. Thief River Falls 3-2

18. Gentry Academy 3-1

19. Mankato East-Loyola 1-2

20. Fairmont 3-0

Note: Big 9 Conference and Gopher Conference teams are listed in italics.

*The Northfield boys hockey team is erroneously listed and ranked as a Class A school by the Associated Press and Let's Play Hockey. Northfield was moved up to Class AA prior to the 2019-20 season.

