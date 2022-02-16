Boys hockey: St. Paul Academy 5, Faribault 2 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Faribault boys hockey team was unable to capitalize on its power-play opportunities Tuesday night in a 5-2 loss at St. Paul Academy.The Falcons finished 0-for-4 on the power play, while SPA scored on its only power play.Faribault trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period and 4-1 after the first 34 minutes. SPA finished with a 42-35 advantage in shots.Oliver Linnemann scored both goals for the Falcons, first 5 minutes, 34 seconds into the second period to tie the game 1-1 and then 2:55 into the third to cut the deficit to 4-2.Owen Nesburg assisted on both goals, with Caden Hart and Ben Stoessel both notching an assist.Jack Knutson was credited with stopping 37 of 42 shots in net for the Falcons.Faribault next plays Thursday night at Rochester John Marshall. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault teen injured in freeway crash Cry Baby Craig's settles into downtown headquarters Wanted man got stuck while fleeing, charges say Man charged in dual pursuits, including 1 that caused officer crash Live Well Lived: Coach was powerhouse leader on and off field Upcoming Events Feb 16 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16 Lunch and Learn: trumpeter swan conservation Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16 Wednesday Wear Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Submit an Event