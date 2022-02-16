The Faribault boys hockey team was unable to capitalize on its power-play opportunities Tuesday night in a 5-2 loss at St. Paul Academy.

The Falcons finished 0-for-4 on the power play, while SPA scored on its only power play.

Faribault trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period and 4-1 after the first 34 minutes. SPA finished with a 42-35 advantage in shots.

Oliver Linnemann scored both goals for the Falcons, first 5 minutes, 34 seconds into the second period to tie the game 1-1 and then 2:55 into the third to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Owen Nesburg assisted on both goals, with Caden Hart and Ben Stoessel both notching an assist.

Jack Knutson was credited with stopping 37 of 42 shots in net for the Falcons.

Faribault next plays Thursday night at Rochester John Marshall. 

