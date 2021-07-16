faribault fury 12u standalone

The Faribault Fury 12U fastpitch team finished runner-up at the Tri County "A" League State Qualifier. The team went 4-2 including battling back with three wins on Sunday morning before falling to Cottage Grove in the championship. At the Tier 1 bracket of MN State Tournament this past weekend in Mankato, the team finished in 5th place. In the Tri County League regular season this summer, Fury 12U went 15-6-1 for a third-place finish.

Pictured in the front (from left to right): Kendallynne Boevers and Reese Peroutka. Back row: coach Brent Peroutka, Lily Jindra, Amanda Cullen, Sarah Tobin, coach Pat Cullen, Aly Cook, Amira Williams, Emma Peroutka, Caitlin Bothun, Olive Cook, coach Jake Cook and Claire Linnemann. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Fastpitch)

