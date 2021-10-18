After losing its first-round match against Rosemount, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team rebounded by winning its next three matches to finish in ninth place and claim the consolation championship at last weekend's Lightning Invite in Eastview.
In that first match, Rosemount claimed a 25-19, 25-14 victory en route to its fourth-place finish.
The Knights quickly turned things around, however, with a 25-11, 25-15 victory later Friday night against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. In that match, Josi Quam dished out a team-high 13 assists, placed a team-high three aces, slammed six kills, recorded a block ace and picked up three digs.
In the first match Saturday morning against Orono, Kenyon-Wanamingo fought back for a 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 victory. Leah Berg was a force at the net in that match with a team-high nine kills to go with a team-high five block aces. Stella Rechtzigel also recorded five block aces.
In the consolation championship against Norwood Young America, the Knights cruised to a 25-13, 25-14 victory. Berg put forth another standout performance with seven kills, seven block aces and seven assists.
Kenyon-Wanamingo was back in action Monday night at home against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Tuesday night at home against Triton.