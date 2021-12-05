Alayna Atherton notched a double-double, but the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team was unable to secure its first win of the season Friday night in a 57-52 loss at home against Maple River.
Atherton led the Buccaneers in scoring and rebounding with 16 points and 12 boards. Riley Sammon added nine points, Claire Bohlen scored eight points, and all of Emma Woratschka, Rylee Pelant and Kylie LaFrance finished with six points apiece.
LaFrance also added seven assists in the loss.
WEM next plays Tuesday night at St. Clair.