The Falcons’ swimming and diving team competed in a dual at Northfield on Friday, where the Gators came out on top by a score of 94-74.
With swimming season winding down, Faribault coach Charlie Fuller feels the Falcons are in a pretty good spot.
“It was a good meet for us as we get ready to start our taper and compete in our last dual meet of the season against Owatonna next week at home,” Fuller said. “Until then our varsity will continue to work hard. Our divers also performed well as they get ready for the season-ending big meets going first and second.”
The Faribault junior varsity swim and dive team will compete in its final meet of the season at the Big 9 JV meet in Northfield on Feb. 1. Ahead of that, Faribault will recognize its four seniors (Reilly Akemann, Calvin Gutzmann, Mitchell Hanson and Will Tuma) during its final home meet against Owatonna on Thursday.
Against the Gators, Tuma swam strong in the 200-yard freestyle, placing second with a time of 1:57.37, and he came in fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.54, just 25 hundredths of a second behind third-place finisher and teammate Akemann.
Junior Tanner Longshore finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.78 and finished in first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.05, while sophomore James Ohlemann dominated the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 226.75; freshman diver Chriztopher Ferris was second with a score of 128.80.
Elliot Daschner and Thatcher Simon finished fourth and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 6:55.16 and 7:15.20, respectively.
The team of Akemann, Longshore, Hanson and Tuma finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.33, while Caleb Sadergaski and James Hoisington finished first and second in the 200-yard backstroke with times of 1:17.87 and 1:18.23, respectively.
Curtis Pecore-Kotek, a sophomore, finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:30.45, while the team of Tuma, Longshore, Hanson and Akemann won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:43.68.