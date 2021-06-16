Toryn Richards enjoys the fall just as much as the rise in pressure.
At the 2019 Class A state track and field meet, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown track and field athlete set a personal record by a foot to finish fourth in the pole vault. At that same meet, Richards placed third in the high jump.
Both events involve Richards flinging herself as high as possible, contorting her body around the bar and then bracing for the fall back down to Earth. At the state meet, that routine is repeated with countless eyeballs watching every move.
"The fall down is definitely the best part," Richards said.
Now a senior, Richards is headed back to the state meet Friday afternoon at St. Michael-Albertville High School, where she again will compete in the pole vault and high jump after winning both events at the Section 2A meet Saturday, June 12 at Mankato West High School.
She enters the high jump seeded fourth based on her section height of 5 feet, 2 inches, but is only two inches behind the second-highest seeded competitor. In the pole vault, she's seeded second with her section height of 10 feet, 2 inches.
While Southwest Minnesota Christian's Kaitlyn Schur is seeded first at 11 feet, 2 inches, Richards' propensity for massive jumps at state (she cleared 11 feet two years ago) has her father and coach, Mike, thinking the top of the podium isn't that far out of reach.
"Hopefully we can pull off some of that magic there, too," Mike said. "This year she's been more consistent and at that 10 feet the majority of the time, and hit 10-6 a couple times. I think that 11 feet and 11-6 is something we're looking for come Friday.
"She's always been one of those kids where when it's on the line she's going to perform. She was in a sixth-grade national softball tournament and with two outs, two strikes and runners on she hits a single and they win the game. That's kind of what I'm looking at when we get up to the state meet."
What made Toryn's massive state PR two years ago so surprising was how up and down she was throughout the year. Some meets, she only managed to clear eight feet.
That hasn't been the case this spring, where the Minnesota State, Mankato commit for volleyball, and track and field has been a machine.
"I think she's become more of the coach herself in terms of knowing what she wants to do and how to fix it," Mike said. "I've mainly just been sitting back and waiting for her to do what she wants to do. I do a little bit of tweaking here and there, but she's become more independent in that sense."
Last weekend's section meet was the least nervous Toryn said she's ever felt at a postseason competition.
"It felt really good," Toryn said. "I felt really confident in myself and my warmups in the pole vault were going really well. In high jump, everything was just fun."
That independence is the appeal of track and field for Toryn, who also played volleyball and basketball during her time as a Buccaneer. If she fault on a height, it only effects her and she's solely the one responsible for rectifying that mistake.
It helped her last summer throughout quarantine, since the Richards' had conveniently installed a pole vaulting pit in their back yard about three years ago.
Now, it's the pole vault and high jump are Toryn's last act as a high school student.
"I've been tearing up here and there," Toryn said. I started tearing up at sections. It's my last meet with my dad, so I just want to make it special."