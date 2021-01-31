The base and foundation are present, but the Faribault boys basketball team is still searching for the finishing touches.
In Saturday's 77-72 loss against Northfield on the road, the Falcons (0-5) surged back from a 15-point halftime deficit to to play the last 7 minutes within 10 points of the lead, and even cut the advantage to four points with 34 seconds remaining.
Ultimately, however, Faribault was done in by one primary statistic Saturday: Northfield (4-1) grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and scored 12 second-chance points.
"Obviously, the offensive glass was a thorn in our sides throughout that game," Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. "We played with a lot of energy in the second half, especially on the defensive end and that got our offense going a little bit. We did some things that we wanted to do a little bit better offensively and we just got some better looks. We dug ourselves quite the hold and we almost crawled out of it, but I'm just proud of our guys for battling."
Defensively, the Falcons limited the typically hot-shooting Raiders to only four 3-pointers on 14 attempts, with all those makes coming in the first half.
Faribault, meanwhile, drilled 15 of 28 3-point attempts, largely thanks to senior John Palmer draining 7 of 11 shots from behind the arc to help him finish with a game-high 38 points.
"We're getting better at really important things and guys are starting to hit shots," Hildebrandt said. "John obviously had a great game, but we're spreading around the offense little by little and more and more, and as that continues to happen the offense will continue to grow."
That secondary scoring fueled the second-half surge, with Palmer starting to drive and kick (he finished with six assists) to open shooters after the Northfield defense collapsed to try and slow down Palmer.
Senior Alex Gardner made 4 of 5 3-point attempts to finish with 12 points, while Alex Sullivan and Hunter Nelson both nailed a pair of 3-pointers.
Inside, senior Devin Lockerby added nine points, and while he only grabbed one rebound, it largely was not Northfield's bigs doing the damage on the offensive glass. The three primary inside players for the Raiders finished with a combined eight rebounds, while senior guard Thomas Roethler snuck in and around the lane to grab a game-high 11 rebounds.
"It's just not falling asleep mentally and making a commitment to that," Hildebrandt said of fixing the rebounding woes. "We're getting there, but it take every single person to do it. If one guy doesn't do their job then we fall apart. Every now and then you'll get a bad bounce in a game, but not 13 of them. We just have to do a little bit better job committing to that mentally and really just making that something central to us and controlling the glass on the defensive end."
A correction in that area might make all the difference for the Falcons. In a 74-51 loss Jan. 26 against defending Big 9 champs Mankato East, the Faribault was within four points at halftime, but Mankato East ran away in the second half and finished with 12 offensive rebounds.
Faribault faces another stiff test Monday night at Owatonna (4-1), and then will square off Friday night at Rochester Century (4-1).
"There's a lot of things that we can correct amongst ourselves that we need to," Hildebrandt said. "Offensive rebounds have been an issue for us, so it's just a matter of mentally tuning in and really committing to that.