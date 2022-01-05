A late flourish helped the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team pull away from St. James Area (4-6) for a 55-46 road victory Tuesday night.
The game was tied midway through the second half before the Buccaneers finished on a 15-6 run. WEM was able to overcome a cold shooting night from the field — where it made only 14 of 57 attempts — thanks to a 21-for-29 performance from the free throw line. The Buccaneers also made 6 of 21 attempts from 3-point range.
WEM also overcame its most consistent scorer this season — sophomore post Alayna Atherton — dealing with foul trouble and playing only 20 minutes. Kylie LaFrance and Addyson Taylor both picked up the slack on the perimeter to each finish with a team-high 12 points. LaFrace drained 4 of 12 3-point attempts, while Taylor finished 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
Riley Sammon added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Atherton still finished with seven points and eight rebounds, five of which came off the offensive glass.
The Buccaneers improved to 5-4 this season and has won four of their last five games. WEM next plays Friday night at Medford (3-4).