Last season, John Palmer was frustrated.
Set to move up to the varsity football team at Faribault High School for the first time as a junior, the linebacker was consistently sidelined by a nagging hip flexor injury. By the time he recovered enough to get back on the field, there wasn't a full-time role for him.
So, this summer Palmer was determined to do everything in his power to earn that full-time role. He ended up grabbing much more than that, finishing the seven-game season with a team-high 48 1/2 total tackles (36 solo, 25 assisted). The next highest tackle total for the Falcons came from senior lineman Owen Ellendson, who tallied 28 1/2 total takedowns.
Add in 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble, and Palmer's breakout year was enough to earn him the honor of the Faribault Daily News' All-Area Football Player of the Year.
"I expected myself to do good, but coming into the season I was thinking there were some good returning guys from last year that did super good and it was more going to be their shows and their time," Palmer said. "Something just clicked with me and I had a really good season."
What clicked, both Palmer and Faribault coach Ned Louis say, was Palmer changing his body.
Starting in the spring and early summer, Palmer was a regular at the school's weight training program. Once that got shutdown due to state-wide lockdown orders, Palmer did not want his momentum to be halted. So he and his brother Joe — a 2019 FHS graduate and sophomore on the Augsburg College basketball team — set up a weight room in their basement.
"That's definitely what got me ready for the season," Palmer said of his basement workout program.
"I gained a lot of athleticism over the summer," he continued. "The first day of practice it definitely felt a lot better. I felt a lot more agile and just physically stronger, and that definitely helps with football."
The changes were noticeable immediately. In the season-opening 30-28 double-overtime win against Northfield, Palmer finished with five solo tackles and a pair of sacks, both of which led the Falcons, whose victory against the Raiders claimed the Little Bertha trophy for the first time since 1988.
"It was a pleasant surprise because he didn't play a whole lot last year, so we didn't know what to expect from him," Louis said. "Once he took the field that first game, you could see No. 4 always around the football.
"Once we got into weeks two and three there, we knew we had something special," Louis continued.
Eventually, Louis said, the opposition caught on to Palmer's evolution. With Palmer lining up primarily at left outside linebacker, opponents started to consistently run the ball away from the defensive stalwart.
In the final four games of the season — all of which were wins — Palmer still managed lead Faribault in tackles in three of the four contests despite opponents attempting to scheme him out of the play.
"He was our leader on defense," Louis said. "It was just effort. It was great effort. He had relentless pursuit to the football."
"The line definitely helps," Palmer said. "I had Devin Lockerby on my side and he would always do his job by pushing the line away and then they would run straight to me on some plays. Then also my middle linebackers would do a good job of filling their gaps and the quarterback or running back would have to bounce out and I could make the play most of the time."
In the four-game winning streak to close the season, Palmer led a Faribault defense that surrendered only one touchdown in each contest.
"The defense, that was crazy this year," Palmer said. "We were always on the same page, we were always focused during practice and getting our mental reps in. Out on the field, it was always the best with the guys when we were making fourth-down stops or when we'd hold them to only a touchdown."
Offensively, Palmer was also part of the team's jumbo package at tight end and helped open up holes in the running game at the goal line and other short-yardage situations. He turned his one reception into a 9-yard touchdown, and had a second touchdown catch in the Section 1-4A third-place game wiped away due to a procedural penalty.
Going forward, Palmer said he's still planning on trying to play basketball in college like his older brother, Joe, but Louis said he thought Palmer now has the potential to play college football as well.
But if this is the final time Palmer steps onto a football field competitively, he helped Faribault to its most successful season since the program visited the state tournament in 2014.
"It's been a while since that's happened for really any sport," Palmer said this year's success. "I felt like we deserved it. Our group worked really hard for it and we've all been playing together since we were in elementary school, so we had really good chemistry on the team."