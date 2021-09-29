Both Faribault and Rochester Century scored in the first few minutes of Tuesday's game in Rochester, but the Falcons were unable to keep pace with the Big 9 Conference-leading Panthers the rest of the night in a 7-1 defeat.
Rochester Century star forward Max Comfere scored four goals. After Aaron Huerta scored for Faribault to help his team into a 1-1 tie early on, Comfere scored his first of four goals in the seventh minute to vault the Panthers (10-2, 7-1 Big 9) in front for good.
Cristian Trujillo was credited with eight saves in net for the Falcons (5-6, 3-5).
Faribault next plays Thursday night at home against Austin (4-4-3, 4-3-1), before hosting Class AA No. 4 Worthington (12-0) on Saturday afternoon.